Bored of quarantined life? Try this new app to swap your face on famous music videos

Highlights JibJab lets you play with music videos in a rather unusual way.

You can swap your face on music videos and create them again.

JibJab is available to download on Android and iOS.

The lockdown is quite far from being over and you are already bored to the bone. Aren't you? While listlessly scourging the Internet, you might have come across various DIY videos, trivia games, and apps such as Houseparty. Houseparty is a fun app to pass your free time but what if you are bored with it, as well? Fret not. We are exploring some of the wackiest and funniest apps and games that will ensure you are entertained, no matter what. There is another app called JibJab that lets you swap your face with celebrities in music videos and create ecards. Let's tell you how.

JibJab is available on the Web, iOS, and Android, so it is accessible to nearly every Internet user. The interface of the platform is quite funky and you will be impressed by how interactive the platform is. The idea is to choose a music video, either out of your preference or just for fun, and replace the face of the celebrity with yours. The music video will feature you (your face) doing dance sequences and singing like the celebrity. There are music videos of Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Sweet But Psycho by Ava Max, Yummy by Justin Bieber, Old Town Road by Lil Nas, and The Git Up by Blanco Brown.

To get started, you are recommended to sign up for the service because otherwise you will not be able to watch full videos. Now that you have a JibJab account, explore the sections on the top bar. You can choose categories such as Birthdays, Music Videos, Easter, and Mother's Day, Dances, and Weddings among others. Since we are talking about music videos, we are going to focus on rather that one. There is a flurry of music videos on JibJab. Just choose one and click/tap on it. A new page or screen will follow with a placeholder on the celebrity's face. Depending on how many celebrities or characters there are in a music video, JibJab will ask you to cast faces accordingly.

After you are done choosing everything, tap or click on 'Make Ecard'. Here, you will be asked to enter your photograph that shows your face clearly. You can choose to open your device's camera or upload one from the gallery, or import from Facebook or Instagram. Stop there. Before you choose to import Facebook and Instagram photos, make sure you are thorough with the privacy policy of the app. Now, choose a photo that you would like to be featured in the music video. You will have options to customise how your face should look in the video. You can adjust the jawline, lips, eyes, and face symmetry as per your choice. If there are two faces, you can choose which one replaces which celebrity.

This process does not take much time and when you are done making the adjustments, tap or click on Next. The following screen or page will carry out the process of applying your face on to the video. After a few seconds, the video will be there on your device's screen. Play it and maybe enjoy seeing yourself featured in your favourite music video. I created mine with Bad Guy by Billie Eilish and it was hysterical. You can share the video on social media platforms, with your WhatsApp buddies, and even save it on your device. Wasn't it fun?

JibJab is a California-based digital entertainment platform that was founded in 1999. It became a hit during the 2004 presidential election in the US when a video of George Bush and John Kerry singing This Is Your Land went viral. In 2019, JibJab was acquired by Catapult Capital.