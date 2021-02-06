BSNL 4G SIM is still available for free, scheme extended until March 31

Highlights Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering a free 4G sim in one of its leading circles, Kerala till March 31.

As per a report, BSNL has extended its free 4G SIM card offer in Kerala

BSNL of late has revised some of its popular prepaid plans including Rs 199, Rs 18, and many other plans.

In Kerala, BSNL has waved off the SIM up-gradation charges. Earlier, in order to get a 4G SIM user had to pay Rs 20 but now the customers can get the SIM for free. But the offer is only valid till March 31. The report by TelecomTalk states that the offer is valid for new, existing, and MNP users. This offer is particularly useful for subscribers who are still using 3G and 2G SIM in Kerala. Whereas BSNL has been offering 4G services in Kerala since 2018. So, for users who have not upgraded their SIM, this is the best time to get it done for free.

Apart from that BSNL has enabled a Free Call forwarding facility in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The call forwarding facility was earlier chargeable but now BSNL users can use the feature without any activation fee. The call forwarding facility to landline/BSNL mobile/other operator mobile numbers were chargeable. BSNL had said that it was treated as an outgoing call hence it was not free but now the telecom operator has waived off the charges.

BSNL had earlier dropped the fair usage policy (FUP) limit and make unlimited calls available for plan vouchers, STVs, and combo vouchers with unlimited voice calling benefits. Previously, subscribers were charged once the FUP limit was reached. Following this, BSNL had also revised the benefits of the Rs 199 postpaid plan.

One of the cheapest postpaid plans in the line-up, the Rs 199 postpaid plan now comes with 25GB of data with rollover up to 75GB, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Earlier, the plan had a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. Post the revision, users can access unlimited on-net and off-net calling, that is, from BSNL to any domestic network.