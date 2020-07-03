BSNL announces Rs 2399 prepaid plan with 600 days validity: All you need to know

Highlights Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched yet another long-term prepaid plan in India.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched yet another long-term prepaid plan in India. The new prepaid plan by BSNL costs Rs 2399 and has a validity of 600 days, the pack is available in all telecom circles barring two. BSNL has also discontinued two of its recharge plans costing Rs 149, Rs 725 that was available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The telecom brand has introduced many new plans and discontinued existing ones recently.

The newly-launched 2399 prepaid plan has a never-seen-before validity as most prepaid plans in this price segment are valid only for 365 days or less. However, there is a catch. The Rs 2399 prepaid plan doesn't come with any data benefits, which clearly means that plan is only good calling purposes. The prepaid plan is available in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar and Jammu and Kashmir. There Rs 2399 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes and the plan also ships with 100 free SMS messages per day for 600 days.

If compared to the other long-term prepaid plans available in the market by Vodafone, Airtel, and Jio, the BSNL plan has its advantages and disadvantages. All the other long-term prepaid plans have a validity of a year but this prepaid plan by BSNL has a validity of almost two years, 600 days to be precise. However, what users will most certainly miss is the data benefits that all the other prepaid plans offer. With people advancing with every passing day, a prepaid plan without data benefits might not sound like a good deal to many. People prefer talking over WhatsApp, Facebook and other apps than calling but there are people who still believe in picking up their phones to check on their friends, for them this pack can be a really good one. You can recharge with this plan and also recharge with a separate data plan to enjoy both the benefits.

Apart from this BSNL also has a long-term prepaid plan which offers data benefits, so in case you don't want this plan, you can use the other prepaid plans by BSNL.

Recently, the government-owned telecom brand discontinued the Rs 96 prepaid plan. Interestingly, BSNL had revised the validity of the 96 prepaid plan fro 90 days to 60 days in May this year. The company has also revised its Rs 74 and Rs 75 prepaid plan that is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.