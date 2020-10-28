BSNL Bharat Fiber revamped plans offer up to 50 Mbps speed under Rs 500, check all plans and availability

Highlights BSNL Bharat Fiber revamped plans offer higher speeds and more data.

BSNL revamped its Bharat FIber plans and has made them live in nine circles in India. BSNL is likely to extend the availability of revamped plans all over India except for the Andaman and Nicobar circle. BSNL revamped these plans as it completed 20 years and is celebrating October as customer delight month. Let's look at the revamped plans.

The existing Bharat Fiber revamped plans are live in nine circles including Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand circles of BSNL. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

100GB CUL: BSNL has revamped the 100GB CUL plan. This plan gives up to 50 Mbps speeds till 100GB is reached for Rs 499 per month. After the limit of 100GB is reached, BSNL restricts the speed to 2 Mbps. The 100GB CUL plan earlier gave only 20 Mbps speed.

3GB CUL Monthly plan: This plan has been enhanced to offer up to 100 Mbps speeds till 3GB is reached. After reaching the 3GB limit, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan comes for Rs 519 per month.

500GB CUL: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 500GB is reached. After reaching the data limit, the speed is reduced to 5 Mbps. This plan is priced for Rs 777 per month.

600GB CUL plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 600GB is reached. After reaching the data limit, the speed is reduced to 10 Mbps. This plan is priced for Rs 849 per month.

750GB Plan Monthly: This is a top-tier plan and gives 200 Mbps speed till 13.3 TB (3300GB) is reached. Once the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 15 Mbps. The plan comes at Rs 1299 per month.

BSNL revamped FTTH plans: BSNL also revamped its Fiber-to-the-Home plans. For FTTH plans priced above Rs 1499, BSNL is giving 200 Mbps speed till 4TB (4000GB). After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 20 Mbps.

