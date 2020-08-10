BSNL brings in new broadband plans, enhances existing data plans for Andaman and Nicobar circle

Highlights PM Modi has launched the first submarine optical fiber project in India to boost 4G in the islands.

BSNL has announced higher speeds for the wireline segment, it will be up to 10Mbps while FTTH customers will get up to 100Mbps speed.

Download speeds for the plans have also been enhanced with no additional tariffs in any plans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India's first ever undersea optical cable fibre project Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) aimed at improving network connectivity in the islands. On December 30, 2018, the PM had laid the foundation for the 2,312-Kilometers long submarine optical fibre cable project connecting CANI.

"From Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, this service has started in large part of Andaman Nicobar from today," PM Modi said after inaugurating the project. The project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 1,224 crore, news agency PTI noted.

Besides, Port Blair, it will connect other islands namely Swaraj Dweep (Havlock), Long Island, Rangat, Little Andaman, Kamorta, Car Nicobar, and Greater Nicobar. PM Modi said that it is the responsibility of the nation to provide modern telecom connectivity to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought in a bonanza offer for its users in the Andaman and Nicobar circle. BSNL, in a press release, announced a bonanza in terms of high internet speed and multiple times increase in the volume of data downloads to all its wireline and mobile customers in the islands. The development came ahead of the inauguration of the Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) connecting submarine optical-fiber projects. As per PTI, internet with speed of 400 gigabyte (GB) per second will be provided at Port Blair and for other islands it will be 200 GB per second.

The revamped plans bring higher speed internet access and associated services to the people of the islands as per the release. The data plans and enhanced data services will be applicable immediately after the inauguration. They are as follows:

For BSNL Wire Line segment:

--The copper broadband speeds will now be provided with up to 10Mbps internet speeds.

--The copper broadband customers will also get up to 15 times more data download ranging from 30 GB to 750 GB in a month on the existing plans.

--Post data limit exhaustion, the FUP speed has also been enhanced from 512 kbps to 2 Mbps in various plans.

For FTTH (optical fiber) customers:

--FTTH customers can now access up to high-speed internet data up to 100 Mbps.

--For existing plans, these customers will get up to 15 times data volume download from 60 GB to 1500 GB in a month.

--The FUP speed after exhaustion of data limit is enhanced from 512 kbps to up to 4 Mbps in various plans.

For BSNL Mobile customers:

--For all existing plans having data facilities, the download speed increased from 2 to 20 times.

--BSNL is bringing in 10 new customer-friendly plans with the validity of 7 days to one year with high data volume.

--The complimentary plans for calling and SMS will remain the same

There is no increase in the monthly tariff plan charges in any of the plans.

"The CANI project of connecting the Islands with Chennai by a submarine optical fiber cable of 2312 Kms under Sea is executed by BSNL. Despite many challenges, the project is completed in a scheduled timeline and without any cost overrun. Being a first of its kind project in India, BSNL ensured that the laying of submarine optical fiber cable is completed as per global specification to ensure quality." PK Purwar, Chairman, BSNL said.