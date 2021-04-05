BSNL discontinues several fibre broadband plans, check available offers

Highlights BSNL has withdrawn several fibre broadband plans.

It is currently giving fibre broadband plans priced at Rs 599 and Rs 1277.

These plans come for 1 month, 6 months, 12 months and 24 months validity.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had introduced a range of promotional broadband plans in October for 90 days. The plans saw an extension in January and were extended till April. The telco has now discontinued most of these fibre plans that started from Rs 449. The other promotional plans were priced at Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499. BSNL had also rolled out regular fibre plans, meanwhile, which are not visible on the telco's website.

As of now, BSNL's website shows that only two broadband plans are available that are priced at Rs 599 or the Fibre Basic Plus and Rs 1277 or the Fibre Premium plus. Both plans are monthly plans. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

The Rs 599 or the Fiber Basic Plus gives 3300 GB data with 60 Mbps speed and unlimited domestic calls. After the data is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. The Rs 1277 fibre broadband plan, also known as the Fibre Premium Plus plan gives up to 200 Mbps speed till 3300 GB data. After the 3300 GB limit is exhausted, the speed is reduced to 15 Mbps. These plans come for 1 month, 6 months, 12 months and 24 months validity.

BSNL was the only telco that gave a premium subscription to Dinsey+ Hotstar with some of its broadband plans. It has now discontinued those plans. However, users who wish to subscribe to OTT channels can separately access Yupp TV for Rs 129 per month

The Yupp TV streaming subscription gives access to OTT services like VOOT Select, SonyLIV Special, Zee5 Premium All-access pack, YuppTV Live, FDFS (First Day First Show), and YuppTV Movies. Only BSNL broadband customers are eligible to access these plans. Since it is a cross-platform service, YupTV Scope can be accessed from a range of devices including smart TV, personal computer, mobile phone, tablet and streaming media players.

Jio and Airtel offer basic broadband plans starting at Rs 399 and Rs 499 respectively. Airtel Rs 499 broadband plan gives up to 40 Mbps speed and unlimited internet. It also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music. JioFIber Rs 399 broadband plan gives 30 Mbps truly unlimited internet and voice calls.



