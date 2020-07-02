BSNL extends availability of Rs 299, Rs 491 ADSL broadband plans for 90 days, introduces PV 2399

Highlights The broadband plans come at Rs 299 and Rs 491 and offer 50GB and 120Gb high speed data.

Both plans offer unlimited calling to any network across the country.

BSNL has also introduced a PV 2399 in all but two circles across India.

BSNL has extended the availability of ADSL broadband plans worth Rs 299 and Rs 491 for a period of 90 days, starting 27th June. The plans dubbed as 50GB CUL and 120GB CUL will be available till September. The development was first noted by Only Tech.

Rs 299 broadband plan: Also dubbed as the 50GB CUL, this broadband plan offers up to 20 Mbps speed till 50GB is reached. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 1Mbps.

Rs 491 broadband plan: Also dubbed as the 120GB CUL, this broadband plan offers up to 20 Mbps speed till 120GB is reached. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 1Mbps.

Both plans offer unlimited calling to any network across the country. Both plans require users to pay Rs 500 as the security deposit of the plan. The validity of these plans is till 25th September.

BSNL introduces PV 2399

BSNL introduces PV 2399: BSNL has introduced a Plan Voucher (PV) of Rs 2399 plan and covers almost all circles in India. The plan is not available in Andaman and Nicobar, and Jammu and Kashmir circles.

The plan focuses on calling and hence does not give any data benefits. The plan offers unlimited free voice calls and 100 free SMS/day. The plan also offers free Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) for the first 60 days for a validity of 600 days.

BSNL discontinues RS 149, Rs 725 and PV 96

BSNL has withdrawn Rs 149 and Rs 725 plan from Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. It has also discontinued Vasantham Gold PV 96 from Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

BSNL revises PV 74 and 75

BSNL has revised plans of Plan Vouchers PV 74 and PV 75. The plans were initially available for 90 days but now their validity has been reduced to 60 days. The plan offers 2GB data, and 100 min free voice any-net in Home local service area (LSA) and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi for 60 days instead of 15 days, as noted by Only Tech.

BSNL Work at Home broadband plan

BSNL has also reintroduced the Work at Home broadband plan for its users till July 26. The plan has been reintroduced as a promotional offer. The work-at-home plan is available in all circles except for the Andaman and Nicobar circles, a tweet by BSNL Chennai read.

New subscribers will get 10 Mbps speed till 5GB data per day. After 5GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 1 Mbps.