BSNL extends availability of Rs 491 broadband plan with 120GB data, 30 days validity

Highlights BSNL 120GB CUL plan offers 120GB for Rs 491 per month.

The broadband plan can be availed by new customers only.

The 120GB CUL plan has been extended for six months till March 2021.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has further extended the availability of a broadband plan offering unlimited internet and unlimited free calling for Rs 491 a month. The plan was initially limited till September as it saw a 90-day extension in June. It has now further been extended for a period of 6 months. After the promotional period of six months, users are automatically migrated to 3GB CUL plan in case they don't opt for any other plan.



The offer was posted on Twitter by BSNL Gujarat handle. It has also been announced on BSNL's official website.



BSNL Rs 491 broadband plan: Also dubbed as the 120GB CUL, this broadband plan offers up to 20 Mbps speed till 120GB is reached. After the limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 1Mbps. The plan offers unlimited calling to any network across the country. The 120GB CUL plan requires users to pay Rs 500 as the security deposit of the plan. The validity of the 120GB CUL plan is for 30 days. The plan will be available for a promotional period of six months till March 25, 2021.



Users must note that the plan is only meant for new customers. The 120GB CUL plan is not allowed for migration to existing customers and also to curb the tendency of existing broadband customers to disconnect their existing connections, the website noted.



The 120GB CUL plan is further not allowed on the same indicator, and also not allowed on FTTH network.



"This 120GB 491 combo is purely a DSL broadband plan and available for 6 months as a promotional offer from the date of activation, and after 6 months, if customer does not opt for any other BSNL plan, it automatically migrates to 3GB CUL broadband plan," the website noted.

Users will be migrated to 3GB CUL plan, in case, they do not opt for any other plan after six months of 120GB CUL plan availability. The 3GB CUL plan offers up to 8 Mbps speed till 3GB per day after which speed is reduced to 1Mbps. The plan is available for at monthly charge of Rs 519.



BSNL Landline, broadband users can migrate to FTTH plans retaining the same number: BSNL is letting its landline and broadband users switch to Bharat Fiber with their existing numbers on request. As per this latest scheme, landline, as well as landline and broadband customers, can migrate their landline number to Bharat Fiber Voice or Bharat Fiber Voice and broadband connection.