BSNL extends its free 5GB data Work@Home broadband plan till May 19

Highlights BSNL rolled out a Work@Home plan last month which was going to expire on April 14.

With the lockdown being extended till May 3, the telco decided to extend the validity of Work@Home plan.

The plan offers 5GB free data at 10Mbps speed and is available to existing BSNL landline users only.

State-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has increased its Work @ Home broadband plan till May 19. The development was noted by Only Tech.

The plan was launched last month in the backdrop of nationwide lockdowns with many people working from home.

The plan was supposed to be valid until April 14. Now, with the lockdown being extended, the telco decided to increase the validity of the Work @ Home plan as people will continue working from home.

This will help contain the coronavirus in India which has now seen over 27,000 confirmed cases.

BSNL Work@Home plan

The plan offers free internet to BSNL broadband users and offers 5GB daily data with speed up to 10Mbps. After the daily 5GB data limit is used, the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps.

Users must note that new customers cannot avail of this plan. This plan is only valid for existing subscribers of BSNL.

No additional cost for installation or security fee is required. However, the voice calling subscription and landline calling charges will remain intact.

To activate the broadband plan, a landline user of BSNL should dial on BSNLs toll-free number -- 1800-345-1504. Once this is done, the existing users can request the work@home plan which will get activated.

The plan is available in all circles including Andaman and Nicobar.

The announcement regarding the extension first came out on BSNL Tamil Nadu's Twitter handle. It stated that the plan has been extended until 19th May 2020.

With this move, BSNL plans to encourage landline users to move towards its broadband connections.

BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plan for Rs 499 available till June 29

Earlier this month, BSNL also announced an extension in the Bharat Fiber broadband plan-- 100GB CUL till June 29. The promotional offer provides 100GB data with up to 20 Mbps speed. It was launched this February and was to be available till March 31. But now the telco has increased the offer's availability till June 29.

The monthly plan which comes at Rs 499 gives unlimited data benefits to its users. Besides this, it also gives local and STD calling benefits to its users.

The Bharat Fiber broadband plan offers to speed up to 20 Mbps till 100GB data. After the 100GB data is used up, the speed will be reduced to 2GB.

The offer is available in all circles of the country except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.



