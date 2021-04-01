BSNL extends Rs 2399 3GB daily data offer by 60 days, revises Rs 108 first recharge plan

Highlights BSNL has rationalised Rs 108 and Rs 249 first recharge coupons.

The plans now give validity of 28 days and 60 days respectively.

BSNL has also extended the availability of Rs 2399 annual prepaid plan.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has made some changes to some of its plans. It has extended the availability of the long-term Rs 2399 prepaid plan and rationalised Rs 108 plan. It also made the Rs 249 prepaid plan available on a daily basis

BSNL Rs 108 first recharge coupon (FRC): BSNL has revised its Rs 108 first recharge coupon and made some changes to it. The recharge plan offers 1GB of daily data. Once the limit is exhausted the internet speed will reduce to 80Kbps. The plan also gives 500 SMS per day and unlimited calling. The validity of this plan is now 28 days. BSNL with this plan is also allowing free calls to MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai. The development was tweeted by BSNL Chennai in a circular on Wednesday.

BSNL Rs 249 FRC: BSNL has made the Rs 249 prepaid plan available on a daily basis and has also revised it. The prepaid coupon offers users unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP limits. It also gives unlimited data to 1GB per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. It further gives 100 free SMS per day. The freebies with these plans are available for a period of 60 days.



BSNL Rs 2399 prepaid plan extended: BSNL has also extended the promotional Rs 2399 prepaid plan by 60 days till May 30, 2021. The plan gives 3GB of data per day with a speed reduced to 80 kbps after the limit is exhausted. It also gives unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is 365 days but BSNL is giving 72 days additional validity with this plan and the total availability of the plan is 437 days. It also gives access to PRBT with unlimited song change and Eros Now content throughout the validity.

Vi and Jio also give annual prepaid plans priced at Rs 2399. They give the following benefits:

Vi Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and weekend data rollover benefits. The additional benefits for these plans include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. Users also get a flat Rs 75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.

Jio Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited on-net calls and 100 SMS per day and unlimited domestic calls. The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



