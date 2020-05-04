BSNL Gold prepaid voucher validity reduced to 60 days, free Amazon Prime subscription stopped

Highlights The Vasantham Gold PV is available in the Tamil Nadu circle and was initially available for 180 days.

The offer designed for SMS and calling benefits has now been reduced to 60 days.

BSNL also discontinued its promotional offer which gave free Amazon Prime subscription.



Government-owned telco BSNL has reduced the validity of Vasantham Gold prepaid voucher (PV) to 60 days. The PV initially offered a validity for 180 days. It was then reduced to 90 days and now the validity for the prepaid voucher stands at 60 days.

The Vasantham Gold prepaid voucher is available in the Tamil Nadu circle. BSNL on its Twitter account noted that the other provisions offered by the telco will remain the same.

The Vasantham plan has been designed for people looking for calling and SMS benefits. The plan does not give any data benefits. The Vasantham prepaid plan comes at Rs 96. The voucher comes with 250 calling minutes per day to any network except for Mumbai and Delhi networks. The prepaid plan also gives 100 SMS per day.

The free offers will be available for 21 days and come with free incoming calls as well.

BSNL also discontinued its free monthly Amazon Prime subscription for its postpaid and broadband users. The promotional offer which was available for free is no longer offering the subscription.

BSNL Kerala's official Twitter account stated that "The Amazon Prime subscription promotional offer is discontinued until further notice."

The site shows a 404 error when customers try to avail of the offer. Furthermore, Amazon Prime's website redirects the user to deactivated links and the FAQ section related to Amazon Prime is not accessible anymore, Telecom Talk reported.

The telco was initially offering its postpaid subscribers with a free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 at no extra cost. It was also giving the subscription for free at Rs 399 to its postpaid users. BSNL was also offering the free amazon prime subscription for broadband users who opted for plans above Rs 745.

Many customers who tried availing the offer and failed took to Twitter and explained their grievances.

A report by Gadgets 360 stated that the telco did not provide any official notification to its customers about the cancellation of the offer. The discontinuation is in place until further notice. However, BSNL may come up with a renewal of the offer, the report stated.

BSNL had started this offer back in 2018 in partnership with Amazon Prime for a year of subscription to its postpaid and broadband users.

