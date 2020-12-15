BSNL increases post FUP speed up to 8 times on regular Bharat Fiber broadband plans

Highlights BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plans priced between Rs 500 and Rs 650 will get 2 Mbps instead of 1 Mbps post FUP speed.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently launched a range of Bharat Fiber FTTH plans for a promotional period. The plans were brought in on October 1 and will be available for subscription till December 29, according to BSNL's website. Now, BSNL has increased the post FUP speeds of all of its regular Bharat Fiber broadband plans. The promotional plans have the same post FUP limits as before.

"The customer of all subscriptions starting from 1.5GB BSNL CUL will also get 8Mbps high-speed internet services with daily defined FUP limit," says BSNL's website. BSNL will now increase the FUP on all Bharat Fiber plans. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom. Following will be the changes where the FUP limit of plans is concerned.

Broadband plans priced between Rs 500 and Rs 650 will get 2 Mbps instead of 1 Mbps post FUP speed.

BSNL 100GB CUL broadband plan: This plan gives 50 Mbps speed with 100GB data per month for Rs 499 a month. The speed is reduced to 2Mbps after the limit is reached. It was previously reduced to 1 Mbps.

BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plans priced between Rs 651 and Rs 799 will get 5Mbps post FUP speed.

500GB CUL broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers 50 Mbps speed till 300GB is reached. After the 500GB, the speed was previously reduced to 2 Mbps, now the post FUP speed will be 5 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 777 per month.

BSNL Superstar 300 plan: This plan by BSNL offers 50 Mbps speed till 300GB is reached. After the 300GB, the speed was previously reduced to 2 Mbps, now the post FUP speed will be 5 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 779 per month. This Broadband plan offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

BSNL Bharat Fiber plans between Rs 800 and Rs 999 will give 10 Mbps post FUP speeds.

600GB CUL broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers 100 Mbps speed till 600GB is reached. After 600GB, the speed will now be reduced to will be 10 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 849 per month.

BSNL Super Star 500 plan: This plan by BSNL offers 50 Mbps speed till 500GB is reached. After the FUP limit of 500GB, the speed was previously reduced to 2 Mbps, now the post FUP speed will be 10 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 949 per month. This broadband plan gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. BSNL Bharat Fiber plans priced between Rs 1000 and Rs 1,499 will get 15 Mbps to post FUP speeds. All premium Bharat Fiber plans above Rs 1,499 come with post FUP speeds of 20 Mbps.



