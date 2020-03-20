BSNL introduces free work at home broadband plan with 5GB data everyday

Highlights BSNL introduced work at home broadband plan.

The plan will offer 5GB daily data at 10Mbps.

It will be only available to landline BSNL users.

The coronavirus spread in India has forced many private and public sector employees to work from home. While working from home will help in keeping social interaction at bay, there are many factors that could hamper the productivity of the people who are working from home. The internet connection is one of those major factors but now it seems BSNL has a perfect plan for its subscribers who are working from home. The telecom company has introduced a Work@home broadband plan at free of cost.

The BSNL's new plan will be all networks across the circles including Andaman and Nicobar region. However, there is a catch. Only the BSNL users with a landline connection will be able to avail this plan at free of cost. Under the scheme, users will be provided 5GB daily data at 10Mbps and once the data is exhausted the speed would come down to 1Mbps per day. There's no FUP limit on the plan.

This move by BSNL has been made to encourage more people to work from an alarming situation like this. If more and more people vouch to work from home it will help in curbing the coronavirus spread.BSNL's well-thought-of plan will help a lot of people to work from home.

The BSNL work at Work@Home plan comes with a 5GB daily per day at 10 Mbps speeds and unlimited data at 1 Mbps speeds. There are no installing or monthly charges involved with his plan. However, this plan can only be availed by existing landline users who probably do not have a broadband connection yet.

With this plan, BSNL eyes to convert the existing landline users into broadband users and avail the free data benefits. This will not hamper the free calling benefits that the users already have as per their landline plan. Once the user becomes a broadband subscriber, he will have to pay for the landline plan he had subscribed to but the data benefits would be offered for free.

Some Internet Service Providers such as ACT Fibernet and Airtel Xstream Fibre have also introduced new plans to lure the customers. Airtel Xstream Fibre has waived off the installation and security deposit for new subscribers, while the ACT Fibernet internet speeds to 300 Mbps and even offering unlimited data until March 31. All these plans have been announced keeping in mind that more and more people will be at home most of the time.