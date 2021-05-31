BSNL introduces new broadband plan at Rs 499, here is what it offers

Highlights BSNL has introduced a new broadband plan at Rs 499 in Andaman and Nicobar circle.

The plan called 40GB CS368 broadband plan can be subscribed by new users.

BSNL has also revised the circle-specific DSL or Bharat Fibre broadband plans.

Government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new broadband plan priced at Rs 499. The broadband plan is circle-specific and only applicable to new customers. After six months of this subscription to this plan, customers migrated to the 150GB plan. BSNL has also revised all broadband plans in the Andaman and Nicobar circle. Last month, BSNL reintroduced promotional pan India broadband plans till July 2021. BSNL has also launched Air FIbre Plans separately.

The Rs 499 broadband plan offers 10Mbps download speed up to 40GB with post FUP download speed of 512Kbps. The plan is applicable for all new BSNL fiber broadband customers for six months after which they are migrated to the 150GB plan.

Now, coming to the revised plans, all BSNL users -- new and existing -- can subscribe to the new broadband plans. There are seven FTTH and five DSL broadband plans.

BSNL revised FTTH broadband plans for Andaman and Nicobar circle

BSNL FTTH broadband plans in Andaman and Nicobar will offer more speeds from June 1, 2021. The plans give upload and download speeds as follows -- 150GB, 225GB, 300GB, 450GB, 750GB, 1200GB and 1500GB. These broadband plans give up to 12 Mbps, 15 Mbps, 20 Mbps, 30 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 80 Mbps and 100 Mbps. All plans have FUP limits after which speeds are reduced to 512 Kbps, 1 Mbps, 2 Mbps and 4 Mbps.

BSNL revised DSL broadband plans for Andaman and Nicobar circle

BSNL has revised five DSL broadband plans in the Andaman and Nicobar circle -- all plans give up to 10 Mbps speed with 300GB, 450GB, 750GB, 1050GB and 1500GB upload and download speed. Post FUP limit, the speed of these plans is 1 Mbps and 2 Mbps.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: This plan, also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB or 3300GB data. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps.

This plan comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL Ultra Fibre Rs 1499 broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar. These plans will be offered by BSNL in select circles with competition for a promotional period of 90 days.



