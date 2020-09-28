BSNL introduces new broadband plans starting at Rs 449 with up to 300 Mbps speed

Highlights BSNL has introduced four new broadband plans for a promotional period of 90 days.

These plans will be available from October 1 for select circles where competitors exist.

The Bharat Fibre Broadband plans are priced at Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced four new broadband plans priced Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. The Bharat Fibre plans will be available in select cities starting from October 1. Now, the plans will be available for a promotional period for 90 days in select cities where challenges from competitors exist. Last month Reliance announced new JioFiber broadband plans with truly unlimited data ranging from Rs 399 and going up to Rs 1499. These plans come with OTT, calling benefits, and an unlimited subscription to MyJio apps.

BSNL has brought in four new Bharat Fibre broadband plans to keep up with competitors. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk. Let's have a look at these plans in detail.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: This plan, also called as the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.

BSNL Premium Fibre Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps.

This plan comes with a free membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL Ultra Fibre Rs 1499 broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free membership to DIsney+ Hotstar. These plans will be offered by BSNL in select circles with competition for a promotional period of 90 days.

BSNL broadband plans giving Disney+ Hotstar subscription are available at Rs 779 and Rs 949:

BSNL Superstar 300 plan: This plan by BSNL offers 50 Mbps speed till 300GB is reached. After the 300GB, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 779 per month. This Broadband plan offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

BSNL Super Star 500 plan: This plan by BSNL offers 50 Mbps speed till 500GB is reached. After the FUP limit of 500GB, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 949 per month. This broadband plan gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

