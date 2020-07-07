BSNL introduces prepaid plans under Rs 100 with 3GB data, 100-minute calling benefit

Highlights BSNL has introduced advance per minute Rs 94, advance per second Rs 95 prepaid plans.

BSNL is also offering a free caller tune or Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for 60 days with these advance plans.

The plans which come at Rs 94 and Rs 95 offers 90 days of initial validity that can be extended through prepaid vouchers.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two prepaid plans under Rs 100. The plans which come at Rs 94 and Rs 95 offer 90 days of initial validity. This validity can be extended through prepaid vouchers. BSNL Tamil Nadu announced the plans for the state including the Chennai circles.

BSNL Advance Per minute Rs 94 and BSNL Advance Per second Rs 95 is available for 2G, 3G, and 4G. The two plans are quite similar to the Rs 94 plan which is calculated on a per-minute basis, and the Rs 95 plan is calculated on a per-second basis, Telecom Talk noted.

Both plans bring with them 3GB of high-speed data that can be used for 90 days. The plans also bring 100 minutes of free voice calls. These calls can be made anywhere on local networks or national roaming networks. Calls can be made in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

Users must note that they have to consume the free data and calls within a window of 90 days. After the 90-day limit is reached, BSNL will start charging users. For the BSNL Advance Per minute Rs 94 plan, BSNL will charge Rs 1 per minute for local calls and STD calls will be charged at Rs 1.3 per minute.

For the BSNL Advance Per second Rs 95 plan, beyond the 90-day limit, users would be charged at Rs 0.02 per second for local calls while the STD calls would be charged at Rs 0.024 per second.

Where SMS is concerned, users will have to pay Rs 0.8 per local SMS and Rs 1.2 per national SMS.

BSNL is also offering a free caller tune or Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for 60 days with these advance vouchers. BSNL Advance Per minute Rs 94 and BSNL Adnavance Per second Rs 95 is available in all circles across India except for Andhra Pradesh, Jammu, and Kashmir, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Odisha circles. BSNL offers the Advance Per second Rs 95 plan in the Karnataka circle.

The plans can be activated through top-up, web portal, and self-care and SMS. Users must note that they cannot access PRBT through self-care.