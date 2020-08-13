BSNL introduces PV 399 with 80-day validity, discontinues Rs 1699 plan

Highlights BSNL has brought in a PV at Rs 399 with unlimited calling and data benefits.

The plan that brings 1GB daily high-speed data will be available from August 15.

BSNL has scrapped Rs 1699 and Rs 399 STVs with effect from August 14.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a Plan Voucher (PV) at Rs 399 that will be available starting August 15, 2020. The PV replaces the soon-to-be discontinued Special Tariff Voucher (STV) 399 which came at Rs 399 and needed a base plan for a subscription. BSNL, in a Chennai circular, announced the withdrawal of Plan voucher PV-1699 & Special Tariff Voucher STV-399 from August 14, 2020, and the introduction of Plan Voucher 399 from August 15. The plans were first noted by Only Tech.

BSNL PV 399: The Rs 399 Plan Voucher (PV) brings unlimited free data with 1GB high speed per day. After the limit of 1GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The validity of this plan is 80 days. The freebies that come with the PV 399 can be accessed for 80 days. These include unlimited free voice calls, STD local or roaming to any network in the country with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. Other freebies include 100 free SMS per day which will be applicable in home and national roaming including the MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai. Moreover, the plan brings free BSNL Tunes and Lokdhun content.

The plan can be activated through C-Top Up, Selfcare, and Web portal. However, users must note that they will not get access to BSNL Tunes and Lokdhun content if they recharge through self-care. BSNL noted that migration from and to PV 399 is allowed.

BSNL discontinues Rs 1699 plan: BSNL noted that it has discontinued the Rs 1699 prepaid with effect from August 14, 2020. Existing customers will continue up to their expiry with the following or until migration.

The Rs 1699 plan is a long-term plan that offers its subscribers unlimited calling with 250 minutes of FUP limit, unlimited data per day with high speed till 2GB is reached after which the speed is reduced to 80Kpbs and 100 free SMS. The plan had a validity of 300 days.

BSNL has also scrapped the STV 399 which required a base plan to function.



BSNL recently brought in its Rs 147 STV for a promotional period. The STV 147 brings with it 10GB of data spread over the validity of 30 days. A BSNL circular noted that the Rs 147 prepaid voucher offers calling benefits on any STD and local networks with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of 250 minutes. The plan also gives BSNL tunes for 30 days.



