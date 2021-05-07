BSNL introduces virtual assistant BAVA for customer queries and payment of bills

Highlights The chatbot is intended to help customers with customer queries related to BSNL services .

To access BAVA, users should go to BSNLs website, and select the customer care tab.

When users enter their telephone number in the chat box, BAVA will display customer name and outstanding bill amount and also the online payment link to pay bills.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced its online chatbot -- BSNL Automated Virtual Assistant (BAVA) on BSNL's official website to answer customer queries related to BSNL services. The chatbot is intended to help customers with customer queries related to BSNL services and to help customers with online payments of their BSNL broadband, FTTH as well as landline connections.

To access BAVA, go to BSNL's website, and select the customer care tab. Here users will see a chatbot Ask BAVA, "Hi, I am BAVA (BSNL Automated Virtual Assistant), your 24*7 personal assistant to help you with BSNL SERVICES related queries," the chatbot reads and displays options like new connection, happy to help, choose your plan and pay your bill. Users are then presented with options and also a link to the main menu.

Users can enter their queries and press on submit, there is also a microphone option for the voice assistant for voice commands. When users enter their telephone number in the chat box, BAVA will display customer name and outstanding bill amount and also the online payment link to pay bills. Customers can also register or track their pending complaints through the virtual chat bot assistance. To register a complaint, users can select the Happy to Help tab and choose from Register complaint and Track complaint options.

When users click on the link, they will be redirected to BSNL's Online Payment Portal where they can make the payment directly through credit cards, debit card, UPI, or online wallets. As of now, BSNL has integrated its fixed line services including landline, broadband and FTTH in BAVA, Kerala Telecom reported. It is looking to integrate all of its services with chatbot assistance. Additionally, BSNL also plans to launch new online IT-enabled tools to improve customer experience.

Starting today, BSNL will waive off installation charges for all types of new connections for a period of 90 days in all the circles. BSNL's Free Installation Charge Offer is applicable for Bharat Fiber (FTTH), Bharat AirFiber (BAF), BBoWiFi, DSL Broadband as well as landline connections. Until now BSNL was charging Rs 250 as installation charges for new telephone or broadband connections provided via copper cable. The offer is promotional in nature and will be available for 90 days.



