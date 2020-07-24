BSNL introduces Work From Home data STVs for Rs 151, Rs 251 with 30-day validity, check out other plans

Highlights BSNL has brought in data-specific work from home STVs for Rs 151 and Rs 251.

These STVs offer 40GB and 70GB data respectively for 30 days.

BSNL has also introduced a First Recharge Coupon for Rs 108 available till October 20.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two work-from-home Special Tariff Vouchers (STV)s priced at Rs 151 and Rs 251. BSNL has also reintroduced a Rs 108 First Recharge Coupon on a promotional basis. For the Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles, BSNL has brought in a full talktime promotional offer. Let's have a look at these plans in detail.

Users who are still working from home can consider these data-specific STVs being offered by BSNL.

Work from home data STV Rs 151: This STV for Rs 151 brings with it 40GB data spread over validity for 30 days.

Work from home data STV Rs 251: This STV for Rs 251 brings with it 70GB data spread over validity for 30 days.

These STVs only focus on data and users can recharge through other coupons for talktime. To activate the STVs, users can send an SMS STV DATA151 or STV DATA251 to 123. The STVs are available through CTOPUP, web-portals, and self-care activation as well.

The offer was posted on Twitter by BSNL Chennai and first reported by Gadgets 360.

BSNL reintroduces FRC Rs 108: BSNL has also reintroduced its First Recharge Coupon (FRC) for Rs 108 with increased validity. Initially, this recharge coupon for first-time users was available for 28 days. Now, the validity has been increased to 60 days. The coupon brings with it unlimited voice calling facility, including to MTNL networks in Mumbai and Delhi. The coupon also offers 1GB daily high-speed data, and 500 SMS. After the limit of 1GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. This is a promotional offer and will be available until October 20.

BSNL is also offering a full talk time coupon of Rs 60 to its Chennai and Tamil Nadu customers. The coupon is exclusive only for those users who want to avail talktime.

BSNL revises base tariff plans for Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles: BSNL has revised the base tariff of several FRC prepaid plans. These include FRC106, FRC107, and FRC108 for Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The telco also revised base tariff for plan vouchers(PV)s like PV153, PV186, PV365, PV429, PV485, PV666, PV999, PV1699, PV1999, and PV2399. The base tariff of all of these prepaid plans has been revised to the PV94 and PV95 plans which were introduced by the telco earlier this month.

Moreover, the FRC107 prepaid plan will now be directed to Advance Per Minute tariff PV94 pack, and FRC106 and FRC108 plans will now be directed to Advance Per Second tariff PV95 pack.

BSNL Advance Per minute Rs 94 and BSNL Advance Per second Rs 95 is available for 2G, 3G, and 4G. The two plans are quite similar. The Rs 94 plan is calculated on a per-minute basis, and the Rs 95 plan is calculated on a per-second basis.



Both plans bring with them 3GB of high-speed data that can be used for 90 days. The plans also bring 100 minutes of free voice calls. These calls can be made anywhere on local networks or national roaming networks. Calls can be made in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

Users must note that they have to consume the free data and calls within a window of 90 days.