BSNL is giving free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 with these postpaid plans, get details

State-owned telco BSNL is offering its postpaid subscribers with a free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 at no extra cost. Subscribers opting for postpaid plans at Rs 399 and above will be eligible for the subscription. Other than this offer, BSNL broadband users with plans above Rs 745 can also avail of the Amazon Prime subscription for free. Considering the ongoing lockdown period and added demand of OTT platforms, these plans can come in handy for its users.

BSNL plans that offer free Amazon Prime Subscription:

There is a range of BSNL plans for postpaid subscribers. Starting at Rs 99, the plans vary with benefits. The benefits keep increasing with the cost of the pack. The plans which come with free Amazon Prime Subscription start at Rs 399. Other plans which offer the same subscription are priced at Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 798, Rs 799, Rs 1125 and Rs 1525.

Other than this,users with broadband plans above Rs 745 can also avail Amazon Prime Subscription for free.

Here is how eligible users can enable the subscription to Amazon Prime: Go on the website of BSNL and fill out the necessary details like your BSNL cell phone number, email ID, circle and state. An OTP will be generated. You can now validate and activate the offer by using your Amazon login credentials. If you do not have an Amazon account, you can create one.

Users should keep these criteria in mind to get the subscription. In case a postpaid user is going to redeem the subscription, he must note that the user's plan should be in "Active" state. Users must note that the offer is not available for existing Amazon Prime users. The offer is not available for service numbers.

The telco also offers advanced rental postpaid plans, Telecom Talk reports. A postpaid subscriber can get a 12-month subscription by paying for just 11 months with a free Amazon subscription. The user can also get a subscription for 24 months by paying just for 21 months.

In this way, a BSNL postpaid user can avail all benefits and a subscription to Amazon Prime for 2 years. Some prepaid offers like the one for Rs 98, which comes at a validity of 22 days offer 2GB daily data comes with a free subscription of Eros Now.

BSNL has also increased its incoming calls validity till May 5 in the backdrop of an extended lockdown. BSNL users will keep getting incoming calls through the lockdown period.