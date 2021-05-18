BSNL, Jio and Vi work from home data plans under Rs 500 that you can go for

Highlights BSNL and Jio give a work from home data only prepaid plan priced at Rs 151 with 40GB and 30GB data respectively.

Jio and Vi give prepaid plans priced at Rs 251 that give 50GB data each.

Airtel gives data-only prepaid plans up to Rs 401 with streaming benefits that give up to 30GB data.

Last year, the telecom companies introduced work from home prepaid plans as maximum customers adopted remote work owing to the pandemic. This year, the work from home norm was brought again with the rising Covid numbers due to the deadly second wave. The telcos did not discontinue these plans and offer plenty of data for users to get by. While BSNL, Jio and Vi have data only prepaid plans listed under the work from home section, Airtel does not exclusively have plans listed under such a section. However, it offers data-only prepaid plans that give entertainment benefits and can be used for remote work as well.



BSNL gives two work from home data plans priced at Rs 151 and Rs 251. Both plans have a validity of 28 days and give 40GB and 70GB data respectively. These plans are data-specific and users have to recharge separately if they want to avail of calling or SMS benefits with this plan.



Vi Rs 251 and Rs 351 work from home plans: Vi also gives data-specific prepaid plans that offer 50GB data for a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits include access to Vi Movies and TV. The Rs 351 work from home plan, again is a data-specific plan that offers 100GB data for a validity of 56 days. The additional benefits include access to Vi Movies and TV.

Jio Rs 151, Rs 201 work from home prepaid plans: The data-specific prepaid plans from Jio offer unlimited 30GB and 40GB data respectively for a validity of 30 days.

Jio Rs 251 work from home prepaid plan: This plan offers unlimited 50 GB data for 30 days. Work from home plans from Jio are data specific. If users wish to get calling or SMS benefits, they can do so from data vouchers.

Airtel Rs 98 data only plan: This plan is not app exclusive and can be accessed by all Airtel users. It gives 12 GB of data and is valid till the existing plan.



Airtel Rs 131, Rs 248 data only prepaid plan: There is no specific section for Airtel's work from home prepaid plans. However, the telco offers data with entertainment benefits at Rs 131 and Rs 248. The Rs 131 prepaid plan gives access to 100 MB data and gives access to Amazon Prime for 30 days, Airtel XStream, Free HelloTunes, Wynk Music for free. The validity of the plan is the same as the existing plan. The Rs 248 data plan gives 25GB data with a premium subscription to Wynk and is valid till the existing validity of the plan.



Airtel Rs 401 data plan: This plan gives 30 GB of data for 28 days and access to VIP Disney+ Hotstar for a month.