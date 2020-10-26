BSNL, Jio, Vi work from home prepaid plans listed

Highlights BSNL offers three work from home plans at Rs 151, Rs 251 and Rs 599.

Jio offers three data specific work from home plans at Rs 151, Rs 201 and Rs 251 for 30 days.

Vi offers two work from home plans at Rs 251 and Rs 351.

A few months back, telcos brought in work from home plans with remote work becoming the new normal in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. While offices have started resuming for some employees, for some, office spaces are still a distant dream as they continue working from home. Telecom operators brought in work from home plans a few months back for this purpose, some of which are valid even today. Most of these plans are data-specific. Let's have a look at the work from home prepaid plans being offered by BSNL, Jio, and Vi:

BSNL Rs 251 work from home plan: The government-owned telco brought in this work from home plan in July. This plan offers 70GB data for 30 days. This plan is data-specific and users have to recharge separately if they want to avail of calling or SMS benefits with this plan.

BSNL Rs 151 work from home prepaid plan: Along with the Rs 251 work from home plan, BSNL also brought in the Rs 151 prepaid plan. This plan gives 40GB for a validity of 30 days.These plans are applicable for PAN India for all recharge customers. Users can recharge through BSNL online recharge portal, My BSNL App, Retailer, and other third-party sites.

BSNL Rs 599 work from home prepaid plan: BSNL Rs 599 work from home prepaid plan is a long term plan with a validity of 90 days. This plan gives unlimited free voice calling home and national roaming including the MTNL Roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai. This plan gives local, STD, and roaming calls and will be charged at base plan tariff after the FUP limit of 250 minutes. The plan offers unlimited data with speed reduced to 80kbps after 5GB per day. This plan gives free 100 SMS per day to any network.

Vi Rs 251 work from home prepaid plan: This data-specific plan offers 50GB data for a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits include access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi Rs 351 work from home plan: This, again is a data-specific plan that offers 100GB data for a validity of 56 days. The additional benefits include access to Vi Movies and TV.

Jio Rs 151 work from home prepaid plan: This data specific plan by Jio offers unlimited 30GB data for 30 days.

Jio Rs 201 work from home prepaid plan: This plan offers unlimited 40GB data for a validity of 30 days.

Jio Rs 251 work from home prepaid plan: This plan offers unlimited 50 GB data for 30 days. Work from home plans from Jio are data specific. If users wish to get calling or SMS benefits, they can do so from data vouchers.



