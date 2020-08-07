BSNL launches 425GB monthly plan with 100Mbps speed at Rs 849: Get all details

Highlights BSNL has brought in a broadband plan for Rs 849 that offers 425GB data with 100Mbps speed available till October 5.

BSNL has also brought in a broadband plan for Rs 599 that offers 300GB data with 30Mbps speed available till November 9.

Both plans are specific to Madhya Pradesh circles.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new circle-specific Bharat Fiber Broadband Combo plan at Rs 849 that offers 425GB per month with 100Mbps speed. Dubbed as the Fibro 425GB per month CS359 CUL plan, the plan brings with it 425GB data with 100 Mbps speed till the data limit is reached. Once the data limit is reached, the operator will reduce the speed to 2Mbps.

Users must note that the plan is available to users in Madhya Pradesh circle for a promotional period till October 5, 2020, Telecom Talk noted. The plan brings with it unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

Users can subscribe to this plan on a monthly, annual, biennial, and triennial basis.

Monthly plan at Rs 849: Users who want to subscribe to this plan every month can do so for Rs 849.

Annual plan at Rs 10,188: Users who want to subscribe to this plan for a year will have to pay Rs 10,188. They also get a complimentary service of one-month.

Biennial plan at Rs 20,376: Users can also subscribe to the plan for two years and will have to pay Rs 20,376 for the subscription. They will also get a complimentary service of three months with this subscription.

Triennial plan at Rs 30,564: Users can subscribe to the plan for three years at Rs 30,564. With this plan, they will get a complimentary service of four months.

BSNL Rs 599 broadband plan: BSNL has also launched a Rs 599 broadband plan that offers 300GB per month with 30Mbps speed. Once the data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. The plan, dubbed as the Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL plan is currently available on a promotional basis till November 1 in Madhya Pradesh circle.

This plan can also be subscribed on a monthly, annual, biennial, and triennial basis.

Monthly plan at Rs 599: Users who want to subscribe to this plan every month can do so at Rs 599.

Annual Plan at Rs 7188: Users can subscribe to this plan on an annual basis at Rs 7188. They get a month of complimentary service with annual plans.

Biennial Plan at Rs 14,376: Users can subscribe to this plan on a biennial basis or two years at Rs 14,376. They get three months of complimentary service with this plan.

Triennial Plan at Rs 21,564: Users can subscribe to this plan on a triennial basis or three years at Rs 21,564. They get four months of complimentary service with this plan.