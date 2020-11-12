BSNL launches new broadband plan at Rs 599, offers 60Mbps speeds and unlimited data benefits

Highlights BSNL launches new Fiber Basic Plus broadband plan at Rs 599.

The Fiber Basic Plus plan offers 60Mbps speeds up to 3300GB.

The Fiber Basic Plus plan comes with 24 hours of unlimited calling benefits for users.

Both JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber keep on introducing new broadband plans for users. Now, the government-owned telecommunications company BSNL is also set to launch a new Fiber Basic Plus plan to draw the attention of users. The Fiber Basic Plus plan is priced at Rs 599 and will take on the Airtel Xstream Fiber plan available at Rs 499.

First noted by Telecom Talk, the new BSNL broadband plan called Fiber Basic Plus plan offers 60Mbps speeds up to 3300GB. The plan comes with unlimited data benefits for users. After the users exhaust the monthly FUP limit, speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps. However, there is no limit on how much users can download or upload at 2Mbps speeds after reaching the FUP limit.

For additional benefits, BSNL has paired up unlimited calling with its new Fiber Basic Plus plan. Users who choose the new broadband plan will get 24 hours of unlimited calling to any network within India.

As of now, users can only opt for a monthly subscription. BSNL did not launch the Fiber Basic Plus plan in long-term packages. For the availability, Fiber Basic Plus plan will be launched across all the circles where BSNL is offering Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services. Tellingly, the new BSNL broadband plan will not be available in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The BSNL Fiber Basic Plus plan will come alive from November 11, 2020.

Additionally, along with the Rs 599 broadband plan, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) also revised the Fiber Basic plan priced at Rs 449. BSNL Fiber Basic plan will be available across all the circles except Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The entry-level broadband plan from BSNL offers 30Mbps speeds up to 3.3TB to users.

On Tuesday, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a new report sharing the subscription database of telecommunication service providers in the month of August 2020. According to the report, BSNL lost 10,000 broadband users in one month. The company registered 7.85 million users in August while the operator in the previous month registered 7.86 million broadband users.