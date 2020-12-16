BSNL launches Rs 199 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data and 30 days validity

Highlights BSNL Rs 199 prepaid plan will go into effect from December 24, 2020. The plan will offer 2GB daily data for 30 days.

BSNL will also withdraw its existing Rs 186 special tariff voucher (STV) starting January 1, 2020.

BSNL will give 3GB daily data with its Rs 998 prepaid plan for a promotional period of 90 days starting December 24, 2020, also part of the telcos Christmas offer.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 199. The Rs 199 prepaid plan with a month's validity, that is 30 days, will offer 2GB daily data and calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. The telco will launch the prepaid plan on December 24, 2020, on the occasion of Christmas. The prepaid plan will be available across all circles in India. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

STV 186 withdrawn: BSNL will also withdraw its existing Rs 186 special tariff voucher (STV) starting January 1, 2020. The STV offers 2GB daily data for a validity of 28 days. Further, the STV offers calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes and 100 SMS per day. This STV can be activated by BSNL prepaid mobile customers till December 31, 2020.

Customers who are currently in prepaid plan Rs 186 can avail of the benefits of the prepaid voucher till the expiry of their existing plan. After its expiry, customers can recharge their numbers with the new Rs 199 plan voucher that will come into effect from December 24, 2020.

BSNL Rs 998 prepaid plan to offer 3GB daily data: As part of its Christmas offers, BSNL will offer 3GB data per day with its Rs 998 prepaid plan. The offer will be available for a promotional period of 90 days, which will go into effect from December 24, 2020, until March 23, 2021. The plan will also give 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. After the promotional offer, the freebies will be reverted to 2GB per day. All other freebies and bundling will remain the same. The plan currently offers 2GB daily data for 240 days.

Additionally, BSNL is giving free SIM cards worth Rs 20 till January 1, 2021. However, users are required to make the first recharge of Rs 100 with this offer. BSNL free SIM card offer is valid in telecom circles across India. The telco had previously brought a similar offer for a promotional period of 15 days from November 15.

BSNL has also increased the post FUP speed by up to eight times on broadband plans. Broadband plans priced between Rs 500 and Rs 650 will get 2 Mbps instead of 1 Mbps post FUP speed. BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plans priced between Rs 651 and Rs 799 will get 5Mbps post FUP speed. BSNL Bharat Fiber plans between Rs 800 and Rs 999 will give 10 Mbps post FUP speeds. BSNL Bharat Fiber plans priced between Rs 1000 and Rs 1,499 will get 15 Mbps to post FUP speeds. All premium Bharat Fiber plans above Rs 1,499 come with post FUP speeds of 20 Mbps.