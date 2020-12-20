BSNL launches Rs 251 Work from Home plan but offers only data benefits

Highlights Airtel and Vodafone Idea also have data plans at Rs 251.

Following the leads of many other telcos that have launched data centric plans for users working from home, the state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also launched a new STV plan at Rs 251 that gives data benefits to users. It is essentially a data-only plan with no SMS or calling benefits.

BSNL offers 70GB data at Rs 251. This is more than what other telcos offers in this price range. To recall, Airtel and Vodafone Idea also have data plans at Rs 251. Both the telcos offer 50GB data at Rs 251. BSNL has come up with some useful data plans in these past lockdown days. The company also has 151 and Rs 251 prepaid plans with 28 days validity.

BSNL recently also launched a Rs 199 prepaid plan with a 30 days validity. The plan offers 2GB daily data and calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. This plan is available across all circles in India. This plan can be activated by BSNL prepaid mobile customers till December 31, 2020.

BSNL is said to withdraw its existing Rs 186 plan starting January 1, 2021. The plan offers 2GB daily data for a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes and 100 SMS per day.

BSNL is also set to offer a Christmas special offer at Rs 998. This plan will offer 3GB data per day but it will be for a promotional period of 90 days and will go into effect from December 24, 2020 and will be valid till March 23, 2021. The plan will also offer 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes.

BSNL is also giving free SIM cards worth Rs 20 till January 1, 2021. Users need to make the first recharge of Rs 100 to activate this offer. To recall, BSNL had previously launched a similar offer for a promotional period of 15 days in November.

The company has also increased the post FUP speed of its broadband plans. The plans that are priced between Rs 500 and Rs 650 will get 2 Mbps instead of 1 Mbps post the FUP speed. The broadband plans priced between Rs 651 and Rs 799 will get 5Mbps post FUP speed. The Bharat Fiber plans between Rs 800 and Rs 999 will give 10 Mbps post FUP speeds. Plans priced between Rs 1000 and Rs 1,499 will get 15 Mbps to post FUP speeds. All premium Bharat Fiber plans above Rs 1,499 offer post FUP speeds of 20 Mbps.