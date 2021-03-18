BSNL leads wireline segment despite losing maximum subscribers in January

Highlights Jio added the maximum number of wireline subscribers which was over 1.96 lakh in January 2021.

Jio has maintained its top rank on the wireless chart with an overall subscriber base of 410.7 million wireless subscribers, followed by Airtel.

Vodafone Idea has for the first time in 15 months has reported a positive change and has added 1.7 million subscribers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Telecom Subscription Data Report showing subscriber additions in January 2021. The wireline subscriber base in January was dominated by private telcos which is otherwise the territory of government-owned MTNL and BSNL. BSNL and MTNL remained on the negative side of the chart with BSNL losing 2.13 lakh existing users and MTNL losing around 18,545 users.

Despite losing the maximum number of subscribers in January 2021, BSNL continues to lead as the leading broadband operator in the wireline segment in India with an overall subscriber base of 7.69 million followed by Airtel with 4.64 million subscribers. However, in January 2021, it was JioFiber that added the maximum number of wireline users which was over 1.96 lakh while Airtel added 76,654 new wireline subscribers.

As of now, BSNL tops the overall wireline segment subscriber base followed by Airtel at 4.64 million users, and JioFIber which has an overall subscriber base of 2.25 million users. ACT Fibernet, Hathway Cable, and Datacom follow the list with 1.80 million and 1.05 million users respectively. The net wireline subscription in January 2021 stood at 26, 331 subscribers.

Coming to the wireless subscriptions in January 2021, Jio maintains its position and continues to top the list with a wireless subscriber base of 410.7 million wireless subscribers, followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea at 344.6 million and 286 million respectively.

For the first time in a long time, Vodafone Idea reported a subscriber addition of 1.7 million users in January. This is a remarkable change as it has taken place for the telco for the first time in 15 months and also since the merger of Vodafone and Idea. Airtel led with an addition of 5.9 million subscribers, with Jio registering an addition of 1.95 million during the month.

Airtel also had the highest number of active users at 97.44 per cent or 335.8 million, with Reliance Jio at 79.01 per cent with 324.5 million users, at the end of January 2021. The total wireless subscribers increased from 1,153.77 million at the end of December 2020 to 1,163.41 million at the end of January 2021.