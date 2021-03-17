BSNL may discontinue Rs 999 and Rs 1499 broadband plans next month, here is what they offer

Highlights BSNL is the only telco giving premium subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar with some of its broadband plans.

The Rs 999 and Rs 1499 broadband plans are currently giving that benefit but may not be available next month.

Private telcos like Airtel and Jio give VIP subscription to Disney+Hotstar with their plans.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had launched a range of broadband plans in October last year for a promotional period till December. These broadband plans saw an extension of 90 days in January and the telco increased the promotional period till April 4, 2021. It is not clear if the telco will regularise these plans but they are available to consumers as of now. These plans start at Rs 449 and go up to Rs 1499 and are live in these circles.

Private telcos like Airtel and Jio give VIP subscription to Disney+Hotstar with their plans and require customers to pay up a balance to get access to the premium subscription of Disney+ Hotstar.



BSNL is the only telco giving premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with some of its broadband plans. The Rs 999 and Rs 1499 broadband plans are included in this plan and you should consider them before they could go defunct next month. However, if speed is a concern for you, you should consider plans from Airtel XStream or JioFiber that give unlimited internet. Following are the benefits of the two plans from BSNL:

BSNL Rs 999 broadband plan: BSNL Fibre Premium broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speed for Rs 999 till 3300GB or 3.3 TB after which the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. This plan comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

BSNL Rs 1499 broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers up to 300 Mbps speed till 4TB or 4000GB is reached. After the FUP limit, the speed is reduced to 4 Mbps. This plan, too, gives unlimited calling benefits to any network within the country. This plan also comes with a free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar.

These promotional plans starting at Rs 449 only limited to new BSNL broadband users for the first six months after which they are migrated to the Rs 599 broadband plan:

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 449 broadband plan: This plan, also called the Fibre Basic plan offers 30 Mbps speed till 3.3TB speed or 3300GB FUP limit. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. Users opting for this plan will also get unlimited voice calling to any network within India.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 599 broadband plan: Once new BSNL users finish the availability of the R 449 plan, they are migrated to the broadband plan which gives the Idea benefits as the above plan except for the speed which is 60 Mbps.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 799 broadband plan: This plan offers 100 Mbps speed till 3300GB or 3.3 TB. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps.



BSNL also gave Disney+ Hotstar premium benefits with Rs 779 and Rs 949. However, they were reformulated recently. Users should check if the plans are still giving the streaming benefits before subscribing to them. They offer the following benefits.

BSNL Rs 779 broadband plan: It is not clear why the telco has not scrapped this plan as it offers identical benefits as the above-stated plan at a difference of Rs 2. It is called the SuperStar 1 plan.

BSNL Rs 949 broadband plan: This broadband plan offers 150 Mbps speed with up to 2000GB after which the speed is reduced to 10 Mbps.

Eligible BSNL broadband customers can activate the free Dinsey+ Hotstar Premium account by following the given steps:

-- Login to the Disney+ Hotstar app on your device.

--.Enter your Mobile Number that is registered with the BSNL broadband or FTTH account.

-- Confirm your account with the OTP on the Disney+ Hotstar premium account.

-- You can check the bundle subscription details under My Account on the BSNL Disney+ Hotstar Premium account for confirmation.

ALSO READ: | JioFiber vs BSNL Rs 2499 broadband plan, which is better?

ALSO READ: | BSNL Rs 949 broadband plan now offers 150 Mbps speed with up to 2000GB data, check all revised offers

ALSO READ: | JioPages is now available on Android TV, supports 8 Indian languages