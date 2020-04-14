BSNL offers data-specific Short Term Vouchers under Rs 500, get details

Highlights State-owned telco BSNL provides a variety of data-specific STVs.

Starting at Rs 16, these STVs go up to Rs 1498 with varying validity-periods.

These STVs will come in handy for people looking for plans specific to internet usage.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently providing a range of data-specific prepaid Short Term Vouchers (STVs). These vouchers can be used on top of an existing prepaid plan. These STVs are ideal for users looking to use the internet specifically without calling or SMS benefits. These STVs also come in handy at a time when many are assigned work from home in the backdrop a of nationwide lockdown. Read on to find out more.

At Rs 16, BSNL offers 2GB data for a validity of one day. A little higher than Rs 16 is the Rs 39 data pack that offers 3GB data for 5 days.

Following this, an STV of Rs 48 is available which offers 5GB data for a validity of 30 days. Another STV available for 30 days is the Rs 96 voucher which gives 11GB data.

Another plan that BSNL offers at Rs 56 provides 1.5GB data per day for 14 days.

BSNL provides an STV worth Rs 98 which offers 2GB daily data benefit. The validity of this data-only plan is of 20 days. Moreover, this plan comes with an Eros Now subscription.

As the price of the STVs increases, so do the benefits provided by the telco.

At Rs 158, BSNL is offering 20GB data for a validity of 30 days. Another data pack comes at Rs 198. This pack offers its user 2GB data per day at a validity of 56 days.

Two data-packs specific to Andhra and Telangana circleshave been made available by BSNL at Rs 228 and Rs 268. These plans ship 40 GB data from the day of recharge and come with a validity of 30 days.

BSNL also offers long validity prepaid plans. An STV at Rs 551 offers 5GB data for a validity of 90 days. This voucher also offers a Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT). Another data pack available for Rs 998 offers 2GB data per day and comes for a validity of 240 days. A data pack of Rs 1498 comes with fixed datavalidity of 91 days. The validity of this plan is 365 days.

BSNLs STV at Rs 247

Other than the data-specific plans, BSNL recently introduced an STV which comes at Rs 247. The voice calls under the STV 247 plan will apply to MTNL users under the Mumbai and Delhi circle as well. Since last year, BSNL has been providing calling benefits to government-owner MTL users. STV 247 also falls under that bracket now.

STV 247 users will get 3GB data per day for 30 days. It will also provide 100 SMSes per day.