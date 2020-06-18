BSNL offers talktime loan credits starting at Rs 10, check out other plans

Highlights BSNL is offering its customers talk time loans starting from Rs 10.

The loans start from Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30 and go up to Rs 50.

To avail the talktime loans, users should first enter a USSD code. Users will then get another SMS in which they will have to enter required amount.

At a time when it is difficult to go to physical stores to get recharges done, government-owned telcommunications Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering its customers talk time loans starting from Rs 10. The offer will help people credit their accounts when they run out of currency. The offer thus gives its customers talk time relief. The loans start from Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30, and go up to Rs 50.

To avail these talktime loans, users should first enter a USSD code that is *511*7#.

After entering this code, users will get another SMS in which they will have to enter the amount with which they want their numbers to be credited. Once they enter this amount they have to click on Send.

BSNL users can alternately go to the 'Check My Points' option. As of now, BSNL has not yet declared all the details of the talk time loan plan. The offer was first noted by Only Tech.

Back in March, BSNL brought in an offer where it was crediting Rs 10 at no additional cost for its customers. Through this offer, despite running out of currency, the user could benefit from free talktime. The users could also benefit incoming calls, which otherwise don't work if a BSNL user runs out of balance.

BSNL urges its users to 'Go digital' using the 'MyBSNL' app so that they can make the best of these offers without any hassles.

BSNL prepaid plans under Rs 500

BSNL is offering the following talktime offers under Rs 500.

BSNL offers full talktime at Rs 110, Rs 220 and Rs 500. The talktime plans offer 110, 220 and 500 minutes of free talktime. The validity lasts till the time the talk time limit is reached.

BSNL offers a combo plan at Rs 18. The plan brings with it 1.8 GB of data per day and 250 minutes of free calls anywhere across India. This offer comes with validity of just 2 days.

Rs 108 plan: This plan gives 1GB daily data and 500 SMS. It has a validity of 60 days.

Rs 153 plan: This plan brings with it 1GB daily data and 100 SMS. This plan comes at a validity of 180 days.

Rs 186 plan: This plan brings with it 2GB daily data and 100 SMS. This plan also comes at a validity of 180 days.

The above-stated plans offer freebies for 28 days after which the base tariff will be charged.

Rs 365 plan: An annual plan at Rs 365 comes for 365 days. It brings with it unlimited calls, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The freebies will last with this offer for 60 days after which the base tariff will be charged.

Rs 429 plan: This plan goes big on validity that is of 180 days. It brings with it 1GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. The freebies will last with this offer for 81 days after which the base tariff will be charged.

Rs 485 plan: This plan brings with it 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS/day. The plan validity is 180 days. The freebies will last with this offer for 90 days after which the base tariff will be charged.



