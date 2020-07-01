BSNL revamps broadband, FTTH plans and benefits in Andaman and Nicobar circles

Highlights BSNL is offering a range of FTTH plans priced between Rs 799 and Rs 7999.

The revamped plans bring with them 50Mbps and 100Mbps speed.

BSNL has also revamped ADSL plans with up to 50 per cent additional benefits.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar NigamLimited (BSNL) has announced the revamp of broadband and Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) plans in Andaman and Nicobar islands. The revamped plans come at the exact price as before but with higher speeds and higher allowance of data, Telecom Talk noted.

BSNL has also eliminated data coverage charges on its FTTH plans. Initially, BSNL had restricted its speed to 10 Mbps on the islands. Now the revamped plans bring with them 50Mbps and 100Mbps speed. Let's have a look at the plans in detail.

BSNL brings in 50Mbps and 100Mbps speeds in Andaman and Nicobar circles. Following are the plans that come with it:

Rs 799 plan: Also known as 60GB Plan CS 330, this broadband plan offered by BSNL offers up to 10 Mbps speed till 60GB per month is reached. Once the limit of 60GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps.

Rs 999 plan: Users in Andaman and Nicobar circle can browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 150GB is reached per month. Once the limit of 150GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps.

Rs 1899 plan: Users can browse up to 10 Mbps speeds till 10GB per day, 300GB per month. Once the limit of 10GB per day is reached, the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps.

Rs 2799 plan: Also known as 15GB Per Day Plan CS342, this plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps speeds till 15GB per day. Once the limit of 15GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps.

Rs 3999 plan: Also known as the 25GB Per Day CS332 plan, this plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speeds till 25GB per day is reached. Once the limit of 25GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps.

Rs 5999 plan: This plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speeds till 40GB per day is reached. Once the limit of 40GB per day is reached, the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps.

Rs 7999 plan: This plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speeds till 50GB per day is reached. Once the limit of 50GB per day is reached, the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps.

BSNL has revamped ADSL plans with up to 50 per cent additional benefits:

BSNL has also increased the benefits of its ADSL plans up to 50 per cent keeping its price point the same. Let's have a look at these plans in detail. The plans are priced in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 7500.

Rs 350 plan: Also known as the 30GB Plan CS240, the plan comes at Rs 350 that enables users to browse up to 8 Mbps till 30GB per month is reached. After the limit is reached, speeds are reduced to 512 kbps. Earlier this plan offered 2Mbps speed till 2GB was reached after which speeds would be reduced to 512kbps.

Rs 650 plan: This plan enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps till 60GB per month is reached. After the limit is reached, speed is reduced to 512 kbps.

Rs 1000 plan: This plan enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps till 200GB per month is reached. After the limit is reached, speed is reduced to 512 kbps.

Per day plans offering 10Mbps: BSNL is offering 3 plans that offer 10Mbps high speed data after which the speed is reduced to 512 Kbps. These plans range at Rs 1750, Rs 2750 and Rs 3750 and offer 10 Mbps data at the daily limits of 10GB, 15GB and 25GB respectively.

Rs 5000 Plan: Also known as the 35GB Per Day Plan CS227, this plan offers 10 Mbps speeds till 35GB per day after which the speed is reduced to 512 kbps.

Rs 7500 Plan: Also known as the 50GB Per Day Plan CS262, this plan offers 10 Mbps speeds till 50GB per day after which the speed is reduced to 512 kbps.