BSNL revises ADSL Broadband, FTTH add-on packs, offers up to 40GB extra data

Highlights The revised add-on ADSL Broadband and FTTH plans range between Rs 50 and Rs 250.

These add-on packs help users recover the speed once the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of existing plan is reached.

The add-on plans can be purchased on BSNL FUP top up site.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised add-on packs for ADSL Broadband and FTTH packs. It is now giving up to 40GB extra data for the same price. The add-on plans range between Rs 50 and Rs 250. These add-on packs help users maintain the speed once the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is reached. The plan was first reported by Telecom Talk.

Let's have a look at these revisions in detail

The basic add-on plan is priced at Rs 50 and now offers 5GB as against the 2GB it initially offered.

For Rs 100, BSNL offered 5GB of speed restoration. The revised offer brings 12GB at Rs 100.

BSNL's top-tiered speed restoration plans come at Rs 150 and Rs 250. The speed restoration plan at Rs 150 initially offered 10GB. With the revised plan, the add-on pack gives 20GB at Rs 150.

For Rs 250, BSNL gave 20GB of speed restoration. After the revision of plans, the plan now offers 40GB of high speed data.

The add-on plans can be purchased on BSNL FUP top up site. Alternately, users can also visit BSNL self care site

Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan available till June 29

Last month we reported about the promotional offer for BSNL broadband users that has been extended till June 29 in the backdrop of national lockdowns.

The promotional offer provides 100GB data with up to 20 Mbps speed. It was launched this February and was to be available till March 31. The development was first noted by Only Tech.

The offer is available in all circles of the country except for Andaman and Nicobar circles.

The Bharat Fiber broadband plan offers speed up to 20 Mbps till 100GB data. After the 100GB data is used up, the speed will be reduced to 2GB. Users must note that the 499 plan, unlike other plans, does not come with a free Amazon Prime subscription. However, the free subscription is available on all broadband plans above Rs 499.

BSNL has also introduced a new PV first recharge plan for Rs 365. It enables its users with unlimited voice calls and 2GB daily data for 60 days. The overall validity of the plan is 365 days.

Users opting for the first recharge Rs 365 plan will also get free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) and 100 free SMS per day. After the daily limit of 2GB daily data is used up, the speed will be reduced by the telco to 80kbps.