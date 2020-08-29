BSNL revises payment threshold for landline, broadband and FTTH subscribers

Highlights BSNL revised pay-by-date schedule will be applicable in all circles of India for September and October.

The permanent disconnection schedule has been reduced in urban and rural areas.

The payment threshold which is the time limit in which users do not face disconnection has been reduced.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its pay-by-date, upper threshold limit for non-payment of dues for landline, broadband and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections. The threshold limit is the upper limit of the billed amount for which telephone or service is not to be disconnected for non-payment, which is otherwise due for disconnection due to non-payment of bill, Kerala Telecom noted.

Currently the dunning threshold amount is Rs 525 for Urban areas and Rs 325 for rural areas. Starting September, the upper limit amount for the disconnection of service in failure to pay the bills will be reduced to Rs 300 for urban and Rs 200 for rural.

As per BSNL, these changes will maximise cash flow and collection efficiency and minimise volume of unpaid bills by landline, broadband, and FTTH BSNL subscribers. The changes will be applicable to all circles of India.

BSNL has reduced its pay-by-date schedule to 15 days from invoice date in the south zone. Other than the south zone, users will have the pay-by-date schedule to the 18th day from the day of invoice. As of now, the pay-by-date is set at 21 days from the date of invoice.

BSNL has also reduced outgoing call and data barring date to 22nd day of invoice as against the current 35th day in the South zone. For other zones, the outgoing barring date is the 28th day of invoice.

The incoming barring will be done on the 15th day from the outgoing barring date in the South zone. In addition, permanent disconnection will take place 60 days from outgoing barring. It is currently 90 days.

Last month, BSNL hiked tariffs for seven broadband plans and ten landline plans. The plans saw a hike in all circles of India. 2GB BSNL CUL plan was hiked from Rs 349 to Rs 369. The plan offers 2GB data for up to 8Mbps speed. The plan also gives unlimited voice calling on BSNL network and Rs 600 worth of talk time for other networks. Another broadband plan by BSNL, the 2GB CUL which is similar to the above stated plan but offers unlimited calling across all network throughout the country has been increased from Rs 399 to Rs 419.

The 3GB CUL plan that offers 3GB monthly data has been increased from Rs 499 to Rs 519. The 4GB CUL plan that offers 4GB data at 10Mbps has been hiked to Rs 629 from Rs 599. 5GB CUL broadband plan that offers 10Mbps speed until 125GB has been increased to to Rs 729 from Rs 699. The Superstar 300 plan that comes with Hotstar subscription has been increased to Rs 779 from Rs. 749.

The 15GB CUL plan that is available only to existing BSNL users and offers 15GB high-speed data has been increased to Rs 1029 from Rs 999. Additionaly, tariffs of ten landline plans ranging from Rs 129 and going up to Rs 425 have also been increased.