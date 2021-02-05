BSNL revises Rs 18 prepaid voucher to offer 1GB daily data and unlimited calls

Highlights BSNL has revised its Rs 18 voucher that gives 1GB daily data and unlimited calls and 100 SMS.

It will also give 100 free SMS to any network with the revised benefits of the voucher.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State in Lok Sabha said that the government has no plans to shut down BSNL and MTNL.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 18 prepaid voucher. The telco will now offer 1GB of data to users who purchase the Rs 18 voucher. It will also come with unlimited calling as well as 100 free SMS to any network. After 1GB is consumed, the users will get a reduced speed of 80Kbps. There is no FUP limit on the calls and users can make unlimited calls with the voucher.

Customers can get BSNL STV 18 either from retail stores and can also recharge online and can make payments through BSNL Payment Portal, My BSNL App, or any other online payment app. BSNL customers can also activate the plan via SMS or USSD shortcode. Private telcos Jio and Vi also offer data vouchers starting at Rs 11 and Rs 16.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Dhotre told Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the government has no plans to shutdown BSNL or MTNL. "The government has no plan to close down BSNL and MTNL," Dhotre said in a written reply. The government had announced a revival package of around Rs 69,000 crore in October 2019.

The revival plan includes a reduction in employee costs through a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for the employees of age 50 years and above, administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services with funding through budgetary allocation and debt restructuring by raising of sovereign guarantee bonds, news agency PTI reported.

BSNL, last month, started providing 4G service in Bilaspur and Korba cities of Chhattisgarh and is likely to expand the services. BSNL started operating the mobile network of MTNL as its outsourced agency from January 1, 2020, DoT in a letter had noted. However, a six-member Group of Ministers (GoM), in a meeting, recently stated that the merger of BSNL and MTNL is not feasible or beneficial for any party. The government is yet to take a final call on the matter.