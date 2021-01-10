BSNL revises Rs 2399 prepaid plan to offer year-long streaming benefit, check other long-term offers

Highlights BSNL has introduced republic day offers extending the validity of Rs 1999 and Rs 2399 prepaid plans.

While the extension on the Rs 1999 prepaid plan is of 21 days and available till January 30, 2021, the extension on the Rs 2399 prepaid plan is of 72 days available till March 31, 2021.

Jio and Vi also offer annual plans priced at Rs 2399 and annual prepaid plans under Rs 1500.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought in Republic day offers extending the validity of its annual Rs 1999 prepaid plan by 21 days. The offer is promotional and will be available till January 30, 2021, for BSNL customers. So BSNL is offering 386 days validity with this prepaid plan.

BSNL has also revised its Rs 2399 prepaid plan to offer 365 days validity and will give access to PRBT and Eros Now content throughout the validity. The Rs 2399 offer previously gave 600 days validity. However, as part of the Republic Day offer, the plan is now giving 72 days of extended validity that will make the total validity of the plan 437 days. The promotional offer will be available till March 31, 2021.

Telecom companies Jio and Vi also offer long term-prepaid plans priced at Rs 2399:

Vi Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and weekend data rollover benefits. The additional benefits for these plans include Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. Users also get a flat Rs 75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.

Jio Rs 2399 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited on-net calls and 100 SMS per day. For Jio to non-Jio calls, the telco has a FUP limit of 12000 minutes. The telco also gives 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel Rs 2698 prepaid plan: Airtel Rs 2698 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Airtel offers 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also gives a 1 year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel Rs 2498 prepaid plan: Airtel Rs 2498 prepaid plan: This plan is identical to the Rs 2698 prepaid plan without the Disney+ Hotstar streaming benefit.





Annual plans priced under Rs 1500:

Airtel Rs 1498 prepaid plan: This plan offers 24GB data with truly unlimited calls and 3600 SMS with 365-days validity.

Vi Rs 1499 prepaid plan: This plan offers 24GB data with truly unlimited calls and 3600 SMS with 365-days validity. The plan gives access to Vi movies and TV.