BSNL revises Rs 395 prepaid plan, withdraws five STVs

Government-telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 395 prepaid plan offer with an FUP limit of 3000 minutes for on-net calls and 1800 minutes for off-net calls. Previously, the Rs 365 plan offered unlimited talktime benefits. Let's have a look at STV 395 in detail:

BSNL STV 395: BSNL offers 3000 free on-net minutes or calls made from BSNL to BSNL network with STV Rs 395. This plan also gives 1800 minutes of off-net calls. After the free minutes of the plans are reached, the telco charges 20 paise per minute from customers. BSNL is also offering 2GB data per day with the STV 395 and for a validity of 71 days. The plan is available in all circles except for Mumbai and Delhi where MTNL provides telecom services.

The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

BSNL has withdrawn five STVs. These include STV 1498 that offered 91GB high-speed data with 365 days validity. Some other STVs that BSNL has withdrawn are STV 13, STV 20, STV 93 and STV 111. The development was announced in a circular by BSNL Karnataka and was first noted by Only Tech.

BSNL STV 111 offered Rs 90 usage value along with 70 minutes of on-net calling. BSNL STV 93 offered free incoming calls, 120 minutes free outgoing calls to any network plus 40 SMS free to any network in national roaming. BSNL STV 13 offered 130 free local and national SMS with 7 days validity while BSNL STV 20 offered 265 free local and national SMS with 7 days validity.

BSNL is also giving extended validity on the following prepaid plans till November 30:



Rs 147 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offer has got an extended validity by five days. Previously, this plan came with a validity of 30 days. Now, for 35 days, this plan offers unlimited free voice calls with 250 minutes of FUP limit, unlimited free data with speed reduced to 80Kbps after 3GB high-speed data per day.

Rs 247 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan offer has got an extended validity by ten days. Previously, this plan came with a validity of 30 days. Now, this plan offers unlimited free voice calls with 250 minutes of FUP limit, unlimited free data with speed reduced to 80Kbps after 3GB high-speed data per day. The validity of this plan for the promotional period is 40 days.

Rs 699 prepaid plan: The Rs 699 plan has got an extended validity of 20 days. Previously this plan gave 160-day validity with unlimited free voice calls with 250 minutes per day FUP, unlimited free data with speed reduced to 80Kbps post-consumption of 0.5GB high-speed data per day. Now, the plan offers the same benefits for 180 days.

Rs 1999 prepaid plan: The Rs 1999 plan is an annual plan voucher that offers unlimited voice Local and STD calls with 250 minutes FUP limit, 3GB high-speed unlimited data followed by 80Kbps post FUP speed. Previously the validity for this plan was for 365 days, now it has been extended by 60 days and comes for a validity of 425 days.

All plans also come with 100 free SMS, free PRBT and EROS Now entertainment services. BSNL is also giving users full cashback on first recharge payment through Paytm.