BSNL Rs 135 prepaid voucher now offers 1440 minutes of calling benefits with 24-day validity

Highlights BSNL has extended its voice calling limit to 1440 minutes from 300 minutes for a Rs 135 prepaid voucher.

The STV 135 has a validity of 24 days. and calls can be made to any network.

BSNL is also offering extended validity on select prepaid plans till November 30.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended calling benefits to 1440 minutes with its Special Tariff Voucher of Rs 135. Previously, the same prepaid plan gave 300 minutes of calling benefits. The plan comes for a validity of 24 days. The voice calling benefits include both off-net and on-net calling. This means calls can be made to any network including local, STD and roaming calls to MTNL Mumbai and MTNL Delhi.



The announcement was made by BSNL through a circular and was first reported by Only Tech.

BSNL is also giving full value recharge on Rs 160 top-up for 3 days till October 22, 2020. The full usage value on top-up of MRP Rs 160 can be done through C-Top Up, M-Wallet, and web portal. The offer is not available through paper vouchers.

As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)'s MyCall report for October, BSNL is the best mobile network in Voice Quality as compared to all other private operators in India. BSNL extended validity: BSNL is also giving extra validity on select plan vouchers (PV)s and Special Tariff Vouchers (STV)s ahead of the festive season for a promotional period till November 30.

These plans are priced at Rs 147, Rs 247, Rs 699 and Rs 999 and give extended validity of 5 days, 10 days, 20 days and 60 days respectively.

Till November 30, these plans will offer validities of 35 days, 40 days, 45 days, 180days and 425 days respectively.

Most plans offer unlimited free voice calls with 250 minutes of FUP limit, unlimited free data with speed reduced to 80Kbps after 3GB high-speed data per day. This plan also comes with free 100 SMS per day, PRBT, and EROS NOW entertainment service.