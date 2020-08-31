BSNL Rs 1499 plan brings 24GB data, unlimited calling for 395 days

Highlights BSNL has introduced an annual plan at Rs 1499 that offers 24GB data and unlimited calls.

PV 1499 is an annual plan but users who subscribe to the plan within 90 days of its launch get extra validity.

BSNL also launched its IPTV services recently and has opened a portal for pan India users.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced an annual plan voucher at Rs 1499. The plan gives users 24GB data over a period of 395 days. The plan also brings unlimited calling with an FUP limit of 250 minutes. Additionally, the plan gives users 100 free SMS. The plan was first announced by BSNL Chennai on Twitter and noted by Telecom Talk.

The plan will be available to all users from September 1. The PV 1499 plan will offer additional validity to users who recharge within 90 days from September 1. The plan is originally for 365 days but if users recharge within the promotional period, they get a validity of 395 days. Customers can get this plan from the website of BSNL or can text PLAN BSNL1499 to 123 from their registered BSNL number.

Other annual plans by BSNL include the PV-365 that offers 2GB data per day with unlimited calling at an FUP limit of 250 minutes. The validity for this plan is 365 days. This plan also offers 100 free SMS. The freebies for this plan are valid for 60 days after which users will have to buy add-on vouchers.

Meanwhile, BSNL has also introduced a plan at Rs 78 that offers 3GB data per day. After the 3GB data is used, the speed is reduced to 80Kbps. The validity for this offer is for 8 days. The plan comes along with unlimited calling benefits with an FUP limit of 250 minutes.

BSNL IPTV service: BSNL launched its Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services on Thursday. Users will be able to access the service on the Android Box, Android TV and mobile. The IPTV services are available on a trial basis in three regions of Kerala as of now including Ernakulam, Alleppey and Thrissur. The trial basis will be conducted for two months till October 31.

BSNL has also started a dedicated portal for Bharat Fiber users all over India. The users from across the country can now register for the IPTV service in the portal despite services being launched in one state. Users who register for IPTV services before September 10 will be provided with complimentary access to channels that are free-to-air (FTA) for one month, as per BSNL.

The IPTV service will host 150 FTA channels along with 150 paid channels, Telecom Talk notes. BSNL has partnered with Bhoomika Digital for content and Cinesoft will serve as a technology partner.