BSNL Rs 1999 annual prepaid plan giving 30 days extra validity till March 31, here is what it offers

Highlights BSNL is giving 30 days extra validity on the Rs 1999 annual prepaid plan.

The plan offers data, calling, SMS as well as streaming benefits.

BSNL also has a plan priced at Rs 365 that gives 365 days validity.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is giving 30 days additional validity with its Rs 1999 prepaid plan for a promotional period. This plan offers 365 days validity on a regular basis, but offer it will offer 30 days of additional validity and will give a total of 395 days of validity. The additional validity offer is promotional and will be available till March 31, 2021. BSNL has also introduced the first recharge coupons priced at Rs 47 and Rs 249 in this promotional period which offer a great deal of benefits. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid plan: This annual prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The plan is available in all circles of India. On a regular basis, the validity of the plan is 365 days but adding the promotional validity to it, the total validity of the plan becomes 395 days. It also gives OTT benefits from Eros Now for a year along with Lokdhun or BSNL TV content for 60 days. The free voice calls from the plan are available even in roaming including MTNL areas of Delhi and Mumbai. The speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps once the data is exhausted. The plan also offers free BSNL tunes with an unlimited song change option.



While BSNL has annual plans starting from Rs 365, private telcos offer annual plans that are priced above Rs 1000. Airtel offers a prepaid plan with 365 days validity for Rs 1498, Jio and Vi offer the same for Rs 1499. BSNL 365 validity recharge plan offers free incoming calls for 1 year without spending anything extra. In addition, customers may also enjoy unlimited free calls, data, and SMS benefits for the first 60 days after recharge.



BSNL Rs 365 prepaid plan: This plan is very economical as it comes with a validity of 365 days for Rs 365. It also gives users free calls, data, SMS, and free BSNL Tunes for the first 60 days after plan recharge. The plan gives 2GB daily data and 250 minutes of unlimited calls along with 100SMS per day. Once customers exhaust their daily 2GB data, the internet speed will be reduced to 40Kbps.

As for the promotional Rs 249 prepaid plan by BSNl, it gives 2GB daily data with a validity of 60 days. The coupon will also bring unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. Last week, BSNL rolled out an FRC priced at Rs 47 with 28 days validity and 14GB data. Both plans are available till March 31, 2021.



