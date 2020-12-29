BSNL Rs 1999 annual prepaid plan revised to offer tweaked streaming benefits

Highlights BSNL has revised its annual prepaid plan priced at Rs 1999 to tweak its streaming benefits.

The plan offers unlimited voice calling across all circles and gives 3GB data per day and 100 SMS.

This prepaid offer is now giving Lokdhun subscription for 60 and Eros Now subscription for 365 days.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised a prepaid plan priced at Rs 1999 to tweak its streaming benefits. The basic benefits of the plan remain unchanged. The plan is an annual plan. Let us have a look at the plan in detail.

BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid plan: The plan offers unlimited voice calling across all circles and gives 3GB data per day. After the daily limit of 3GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan offers 1095GB of data for 365 days and comes with 100SMS.

Coming to the streaming benefits, this prepaid offer is now giving Lokdhun subscription for 60 and Eros Now subscription for 365 days. Previously, it was the opposite as BSNL offered Eros Now for 60 days and Lokdhun for 365 days. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

Earlier this month, BSNL revised its Rs 1499 prepaid plan to offer 365 days validity as against the 395 days' validity it was giving previously under the promotional period. This annual plan gives users 24GB of data for 365 days. The plan also brings unlimited calling with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. Additionally, the plan gives users 100 free SMS. Customers can get this plan from the website of BSNL or can text PLAN BSNL1499 to 123 from their registered BSNL number. The plan is also available for recharge via third-party portals like Paytm and PhonePe.

Other annual plans by BSNL include the PV-365 that offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling at a FUP limit of 250 minutes. The high-speed data is then reduced to 80 Kbps after 2GB of data per day is reached. The validity of this plan is 365 days. This plan also offers 100 free SMS. The freebies for this plan are valid for 60 days after which users will have to buy add-on vouchers. The plan gives a free caller tune Lokdhun Contest for 60 days.

BSNL STV 998: BSNL also gives an STV at Rs 998. This voucher offers users 2GB daily data along with ringtone for 2 months and free Lokdhun content that is free for 240 days. The plan comes with a validity of 300 days.