BSNL Rs 249 prepaid plan now available on regular basis, here is what it offers

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited launched the first recharge coupon (FRC) priced at Rs 249 last month for a promotional period till March 31, 2021. The telco has now made the plan available on a regular basis to attract more customers. The FRC can only be applied by new BSNL users who are recharging their phones with currency for the first time.

BSNL Rs 249 FRC: To start with the prepaid coupon offers users unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP limits. It also gives unlimited data to 1GB per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. It further gives 100 free SMS per day. The freebies with these plans are available for a period of 60 days.

Private telcos Airtel, Jio, and Vi also offer prepaid plans at Rs 249 that are available on a regular basis. Here is what they offer:

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, with a total data spread of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Vi offers 1.5 GB of data per day with truly unlimited local or national calls to all networks. The plan offers 100SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers weekend rollover benefits and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 28 days validity with 100SMS per day.

In related news, Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha recently said that BSNL will not be privatised and that the telco expects to finish 4G coverage in India within 18 to 24 months.

Last month, BSNL also launched new DSL broadband plans priced at Rs 299, Rs 399, and Rs 555 that give 100GB, 200GB, and 500GB data respectively with 10 Mbps speed. These plans are also launched on a promotional basis. Post exhausting the data, the speed of the internet will be reduced to 2Mbps in each plan.