BSNL Rs 249 recharge plan now gives 2GB daily data, check similar prepaid offers under Rs 300

Highlights Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans at Rs 249.

BSNL has doubled the benefit of Rs 249, it now gives 2GB daily data.

The Rs 298 prepaid plan now gives 1GB daily data with 56 days validity.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently regularised Rs 249 and Rs 298 prepaid plans. These plans were regularised to give daily data with unlimited calling and SMS benefits. While the Rs 249 prepaid plan has a validity of 60 days, the Rs 298 prepaid plan comes for a 56-day validity. While the Rs 298 prepaid plan gives 1Gb daily data, the Rs 249 prepaid plan was again revised to give 2GB daily data for a validity of 60 days. BSNL's Rs 298 prepaid plan has a validity of 56 days.

BSNL Rs 249 FRC: To start with the prepaid coupon offers users unlimited voice calls to any network without any FUP limits. It also gives unlimited data to 1GB per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. It further gives 100 free SMS per day. The freebies with these plans are available for a period of 60 days.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi Rs 249 prepaid plans:

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, with a total data spread of 56GB. The plan also brings unlimited domestic calls. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan by Vi offers 1.5 GB of data per day with truly unlimited local or national calls to all networks. The plan offers 100SMS per day and has a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers weekend rollover benefits and access to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan: The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day with truly unlimited calls and 28 days validity with 100SMS per day.



BSNL Rs 298 vs Airtel Rs 298 vs Vi Rs 299 prepaid plans:

BSNL Rs 298 prepaid plan: BSNL's Rs 298 offers unlimited 1GB data per day, unlimited calls to any network including MTNL coverage areas of Delhi and Mumbai, 100 free SMS per day and Eros Now entertainment for 56 days. After 1GB, the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The self-care activation option through SMS is not available for BSNL Eros Now with this plan. Users can recharge the plan directly through BSNL or through other online recharge apps or portals.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB of data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day and comes for a 28-day validity. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance. Users getting a recharge from the Airtel Thanks app get a discount of Rs 50 and 2GB additional data for this prepaid plan. So this plan can cost users Rs 248 with 2GB additional data.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan: This is a double data prepaid plan that comes with a weekend rollover data benefit. This means that this plan offers 2 plus 2, 4GB daily data for 28 days along with a weekend rollover data benefit that lets users accumulate data on weekdays and use it together on the weekends, which can come in handy for streaming. This plan gives 4GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime.



