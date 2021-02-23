BSNL Rs 319 plan giving 10GB additional data for free till March, check all promotional offers

Highlights BSNL has rolled out several plans with varying benefits like more SMS, more data, and more validity. These plans start at Rs 99.

The prepaid plans priced at Rs 99, Rs 298, Rs 319, Rs 399 and Rs 699 are currently offering additional benefits.

BSNL has also launched a first recharge coupon for promotional period priced at Rs 47 that will give 14GB data for 28 days.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced many offers on recharge plans including special tariff vouchers (STV)s, plan vouchers (PV)s starting from Rs 99. It has rolled out additional free data, SMS and increased validity period for selected recharge denominations for a period up to March 31, 2021. BSNL has also launched a first recharge coupon (FRC) for Rs 47 on a promotional basis till March 31, 2020, in the Chennai circle. The plan offers 14GB of data for a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling all over India including in MTNL roaming areas- Mumbai and Delhi along with 100 SMS per day.

The following prepaid plans --STV and plan vouchers PV are giving benefits for a promotional period till March 31 in all BSNL circles.The telco has noted that users recharging with these plans only during the promotional period can avail of the benefits like more SMS, more data or more validity. These plans are also available on a regular basis without the additional benefits. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom. Let us have a look at these plans and their promotional benefits.

STV Rs 99: This prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls from BSNL to any network in all circles in the country. The plan has a validity of 22 days. Now, the promotional offer on this plan till March will give 99 more SMS with this plan at no additional cost.

STV Rs 298: This plan offers unlimited voice calls with 100 SMS and streaming benefits to Eros Now for a validity of 54 days. The Rs 298 plan also gives 1GB high-speed data with speed being reduced to 40 Kpsbs after 1GB data per day is used. During the promotional period, this plan will give 1GB extra data per day, that is 2GB data with 2 days additional validity, which makes the total validity 56 days.

STV Rs 319: This special tariff voucher in general offers unlimited calling benefits from BSNL to any network in the country for a validity of 75 days. The promotional offer on this plan will give users 10GB data with 300 SMS till March 31, 2021.

PV Rs 399: This plan offers unlimited calls to any network within the country. It also gives 1GB daily data regularly with the validity of the plan being 80 days. The promotional period offer will give users 1GB extra data with this plan

PV Rs 699: The plan offers unlimited calling benefits along with 0.5GB high-speed data per day after which the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan gives free PRBT for the first 60 days with a total validity of 160 days. Now, the promotional offer will bring 20 days additional validity with this plan, with no change in the rest of the benefits.