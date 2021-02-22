BSNL Rs 47 prepaid plan launched on a promotional basis till March, here is what it offers

Highlights BSNL has introduced a first recharge coupon priced at Rs 47.

The plan also offers unlimited voice calling all over India including in MTNL roaming areas.

It also offers 100 SMS per day.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a first recharge coupon (FRC) for Rs 47 on a promotional basis till March 31, 2020, in the Chennai circle. First recharge coupons are applicable to new users getting a recharge for the first time. BSNL announced the launch of the coupon in the Chennai circular. The plan offers 14GB data for a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling all over India including in MTNL roaming areas- Mumbai and Delhi along with 100 SMS per day.

BSNL noted that the other terms and conditions are as per the premium per minute plan PV 107 which means that the FRC 47 offers an initial plan validity of 100 days, after which customers will have to perform another recharge to keep their BSNL SIM card active.



BSNL has removed the FUP limit on all domestic calls and will now give unlimited calls and data with all plan vouchers, STVs, and combo vouchers. The development came after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently abolished Interconnection Usage Charges (IUC) for mobile charges starting 2021.

BSNL also has plans with 90 days and 180 days priced at Rs 151 and Rs 153. BSNL offers a similar plan priced at Rs 151 that gives 1.5GB data per day with 180 days validity and gives 100 SMS per day. BSNL has also launched a prepaid plan at Rs 153 for 90 days within the first 28 days of activation. The plan is available on a pan-India basis and offers unlimited domestic voice calls from BSNL to any network in India.

After free usage, local calls will be priced at Rs 1 per minute and STD will be priced at Rs 1.3 per minute. The plan offers 1GB data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The plan also offers 100SMS per day, free caller tune for 28 days. The local charges of SMS after free usage are priced at Rs 0.8 per SMS, STD is priced at Rs 1.2 per SMS, and international at Rs 5 per SMS.



