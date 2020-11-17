BSNL Rs 525, Rs 600 plans now available on regular basis in select circles

Highlights BSNL has regularised two plans priced at Rs 525 and Rs 600 in Haryana and Odisha circles respectively.

These plans give data up to 400GB and can be subscribed on a semi-annual, annual, or biennial basis.

BSNL is set to introduce new postpaid plans and withdraw some of the existing plans from December 1.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is making Rs 525, Rs 600 prepaid plans available on a regular basis. These plans were brought in on a promotional basis in Haryana and Odisha circle and will now be available on a regular basis. Let's have a look at these plans in detail:

Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 plan: This plan comes for Rs 600 and will be available in the Odisha circle on a regular basis. It enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB after which the speed gets reduced to 2 Mbps. Users subscribed to this plan will be able to make calls to any network across the country. The plan is also available on a semi-annual, annual and biennial basis, that is, users can subscribe to the plan for 6 months, a year or 2 years. Users subscribing to the plan for one year or two years will be given one month and three-month complimentary services at no additional cost. The development was first noted by Telecom Talk.

Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525: The plan enables users to browse up to 25 Mbps speed till 400GB after which the speed is reduced to 1 Mbps. The plan is specific to the Haryana circle and will enable users to make calls to any network across the country. This plan is again available on an annual and biennial basis. Users subscribing to the plan for one year or two years will be given one month and three-month complimentary services at no additional cost.

BSNL set to introduce and withdraw postpaid plans: Earlier this month, BSNL announced that it will bring in new postpaid plans from December 1 priced at Rs 199, Rs 798 and Rs 999. While it is set to bring new plans, it will also withdraw existing postpaid plans priced at Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325 and Rs 799.

BSNL will offer a discount of Rs 25 for 3 months to the customers of Plan Rs 99, Rs 225 and Rs 325 migrating to any higher plan. This offer will be for a limited period of 90 days from the date of withdrawal of the plans, which is December 1, 2020.

BSNL will offer Rs 50 as a discount for 3 months to the customers of postpaid plan Rs 799 migrating to any higher plan -- Rs 999 or Rs 1525. This offer is again for the limited period of 90 days from the date of withdrawal of the plans, which is December 1, 2020.

BSNL is also giving a promotional voucher that is available till December 1 for Rs 49. It gives free 100 minutes calling to any network. After free minutes, users are charged 45 paise per minute. It also gives free 2GB data with 100 SMS per day.

