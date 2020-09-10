BSNL STV Rs 49 offers 2GB data, 100 minutes of free calling for limited period

Highlights BSNL STV 49 offers 2GB data, 100 minutes of free calling.

The plan is valid for 28 days and will be available for a promotional period.

BSNL also migrated its customers from STV 429 to STV 94.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a short term voucher (STV) for Rs 49. The STV gives 2GB data, 100 minutes of free calling and 100 free SMS. After 100 minutes of free calling are exhausted, the telco charges 45 paise per minute for calls from customers. The voucher is available for a limited period of 90 days till 29th November, 2020. The plan is ideal for customers who are focussed on calling and can make-do with limited data.



Under Rs 100 bracket, BSNL recently announced two plan vouchers(PV)s: PV 94 and PV 95.



The Rs 94 plan is calculated on a per-minute basis, and the Rs 95 plan is calculated on a per-second basis. Both plans bring with them 3GB of high-speed data that can be used for 90 days. The plans also bring 100 minutes of free voice calls. These calls can be made anywhere on local networks or national roaming networks. Calls can be made in Mumbai and Delhi circles. Users must note that they have to consume the free data and calls within a window of 90 days. After the 90-day limit is reached, BSNL will start charging users.



BSNL recently offered its customers with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on the BSNL prepaid plans starting from Rs 97.



BSNL Rs 18 Combo Data Plan: BSNL also recently brought in a new Rs 18 combo plan for its customers, which offers 1.8 GB of data per day and comes with a validity of just 2 days.



In related news, BSNL announced the migration of STV 429 to PV 94 with the same benefits of STV 429. This development came after the telco withdrew PV 429 and customers shifted to STV 429.



BSNL's STV 429 offers unlimited free voice calls, 100 free SMS per day and 1GB data per day. The STV 429 also gives access to Eros Now services with a validity of 81 days. The STV can be activated through C-Topup and a web portal to enjoy Eros Now services. Activation through self-care doesn't offer Eros Now services. The plan is also eligible for multiple recharge facilities that lets users recharge their phones in advance for the same denomination.



