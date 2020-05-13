BSNL to allow unlimited calling, SMS benefits on MTNL network for prepaid plans

Highlights State-owned telco BSNL has extended its prepaid plan benefits to MTNL networks.

Now, BSNL users in Mumbai and Delhi circles will be able to benefit unlimited calling and free SMS benefits.

BSNL has introduced rationalisation on GSM phones in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

State-owned telco BSNL has revised its prepaid plans to offer unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) network, a BSNL Chennai circular noted.

Last year, in October there was a merger of the two telcos. There was an exception to MTNL users when it came to availing free calls or SMS.

Now BSNL users of 25 prepaid recharge plans, prepaid vouchers and first recharge coupons can avail unlimited calling and SMS on MTNL networks.

The prepaid recharge plans at Rs 99, Rs 104, Rs 349, and Rs 447 that provide 250 minutes of daily calls fall under this umbrella.

Other prepaid plans at Rs 97, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 199, Rs 247, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 499, Rs and 1,098 will get free unlimited calling benefits in the MTNL network, i.e the Mumbai and Delhi circles.

Prepaid vouchers (PVs) and First Time Recharge Vouchers (FRVs) priced at Rs 106, Rs 107, Rs 153, Rs 186, Rs 365, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 997, Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 can also avail the offer. The benefits BSNL has brought in will remain the same for its users. Be it the voice calling, data or SMS benefits, they remain the same as they are for BSNL plans.

These offers are applicable all over India and the development was confirmed by Gadgets 360. Only Tech first spotted the circular.

BSNL introduces rationalisation in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles

The same circular speaks about rationalisation of 'unlimited voice freebies' and '100 SMS/day' from May 12, 2020, under GSM prepaid mobile services, Telecom Talk reported.

This means, for BSNL phones in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, an FUP limit will be applied once 100 SMS are exhausted and 250 minutes of free calling are reached.

Earlier, there was no cap on the unlimited calling and messages. However, once the user reaches 250 minutes of calling, users will be charged as per their base plan's tariff.

Users must note that any of these voice benefits or SMS benefits can be used for calling or sending an SMS on an IN number, international number, and premium number.

The voucher is only intended for personal use. BSNL warns its users of fraudulent activities, as it holds all rights to discontinue services in light of fraudulent activities.