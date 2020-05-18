BSNL to launch online education platform for broadband customers, to bring in audio messages soon

Highlights BSNL will launch e-platforms for education with the help of partners.

This will be made available for broadband users who can now make their payments online.

BSNL will also launch audio messages for its users soon.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is bringing education platforms for its broadband users through partners, a report by ET stated. The education sector has also faced the impact of COVID-19 with schools and colleges being shut and exams and admissions being delayed.

"Since education service is fundamental to the growth of society, we have decided to enable millions of students sitting at home through the various online education platforms available in the market," said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL board.

He further said that the Bharat Fibre broadband services have reached major towns, cities as well as northeastern states.

The telco will launch online education along with partners who have the technology platform to deliver educational content online.

BSNL has also enabled the option of online payments for Bharat Fibre users.

The telco also launched a SPECIAL app that can be used by entrepreneurs.

To tie-up with BSNL and make it an online channel partner where partner onboarding and verification will be taken online.

Stating the importance of education, Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on similar lines said that the government will launch the PM eVidya programme that will give students access to digital education. By May 30, 100 universities will be able to start their online courses.

Sitharaman said that the e-Vidya programme will consist of Diksha that will involve e-content and QR coded energized textbooks.

In other news, BSNL users will be able to send out audio messages to multiple people. It is a first of its kind service in India and no other telco has offered such a service, Telecom Talk reported.

To enable this facility, the users will have to register their BSNL numbers on the online platform. The voice messages have to then be recorded and uploaded on the mobile app.

Following this, users must select the numbers where they want the message to be sent. Once the adios are sent after clicking on the submit button, the receivers will get a call where they can hear the message. In case, they miss the call, they receive another call. This process is called pumping.

The process sounds elaborate in a time when the option of voice notes is available on almost every app.

The tool can, however, come in handy to send messages in bulk or for users who do not use messaging apps.



