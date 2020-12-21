BSNL upgrades regular Bharat Fiber broadband plans again to offer two times faster speeds

Highlights BSNL has upgraded the speed of its regular broadband plans. The move comes right ahead of the promotional broadband plans getting terminated.

BSNL also increased the post FUP speeds on these plans recently.

The regular BSNL broadband plans start from Rs 499 and go up to Rs 16,999.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) upgraded its broadband plans on December 20, 2020, to double the speeds with its regular broadband plans which start from Rs 499. BSNL had launched promotional broadband plans in October 2020 starting from Rs 449 that can be availed till December 29, 2020. There is no word from the telco to regularise those plans as of now. However, BSNL has brought improvements to its regular broadband plans like increasing the post FUP speed limits, and now it has announced faster speeds for these plans. Let's have a look at the upgraded broadband plans.





BSNL 100GB CUL broadband plan: This plan gives 50 Mbps speed with 100GB data per month for Rs 499 a month. The speed is reduced to 2Mbps after the limit is reached. It was previously reduced to 1 Mbps.

Bharat Fiber broadband plans priced at Rs 779 and above will give twice the speed than they used to. The plans priced between Rs 651 and Rs 799 will get 5Mbps post FUP speed.

500GB CUL broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers 100 Mbps speed till 300GB is reached. After the 500GB, the speed was previously reduced to 2 Mbps, now the post FUP speed will be 5 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 777 per month.

BSNL Superstar 300 plan: This plan by BSNL offers 100 Mbps speed till 300GB is reached. After the 300GB, the speed was previously reduced to 2 Mbps, now the post FUP speed will be 5 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 779 per month. This Broadband plan offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The above-stated plans were giving 50Mbps speed to date. Now, they have been revamped to give 100 Mbps speed.

600GB CUL broadband plan: This plan by BSNL offers 100 Mbps speed till 600GB is reached. After 600GB, the speed will now be reduced to 10 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 849 per month.

BSNL Super Star 500 plan: This plan by BSNL offers 100 Mbps speed till 500GB is reached. After the FUP limit of 500GB, the speed was previously reduced to 2 Mbps, now the post FUP speed will be 10 Mbps. This plan comes at Rs 949 per month. This broadband plan gives a premium subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

750GB plan: BSNL is giving 200 Mbps speed with this broadband plan with 3.3TB data per month. The plan comes for Rs 1277. After the data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 15 Mbps.

Now, BSNL announced that it will give 20 Mbps speed for plans priced above Rs 1,499. This includes Bharat Fiber broadband plans priced at Rs 1999, Rs 2499, Rs 4499, Rs 5999, Rs 9999, and Rs 16,999. All these plans give 200 Mbps speed with 4TB data per month except for the Rs 16,999 prepaid plan that will give 170GB data per day.



