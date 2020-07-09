BSNL users might want to consider these data-specific Special Tariff Vouchers

Highlights State-owned telco BSNL offers a range of STVs from which its users can benefit.

These STVs are mainly data-focussed so that users can use them with ongoing plans.

STV 548 offers 5GB data per day and the voucher at 1098 offers unlimited high-speed data.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a range of STVs. These might come in handy for users looking for additional data benefits.

It will be useful for subscribers who want to stream or work from home. Some plans were first listed by Telecom Talk.

BSNL PRBT STV 548: Users looking for an STV which offers a lot of data can consider this plan. This plan comes for Rs 548 and offers 5GB daily data for 90 days. The plan is ideal for data-heavy users.

BSNL STV 998: Users looking for a longer validity period can opt for this plan. BSNL STV 998 comes at Rs 998 and offers 2GB daily data with high speed. Once the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan's validity is for 270 days.

The voucher offers free Personalised Ringtone for two months. Moreover, users will also get access to Lokdhum content for the initial 240 days from purchase.

BSNL DATA 1098: This plan is the most expensive BSNL voucher but it can be counted as value for money since its users have access to unlimited data without any FUP limit. This voucher is valid for 84 days. The voucher comes at unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS/day.

BSNL Work From Home STV 599: BSNL recently announced a Work from Home STV at Rs 599. The plan brings with it 5GB data per day. Once the limit of 5GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 80 Kbps. The plan also offers 100 free SMS per day and unlimited calling to any network including MTNL. The plan was rolled out for Tamil Nadu users and is now available in circles but two including Andaman and Nicobar and Jammu and Kashmir. The prepaid plan has a validity of 90 days.

BSNL PV 2399 for calling benefits: BSNL has introduced a Plan Voucher (PV) of Rs 2399 plan and covers almost all circles in India. The plan is not available in Andaman and Nicobar, and Jammu and Kashmir circles.

The plan focuses on calling and hence does not give any data benefits. The plan offers unlimited free voice calls and 100 free SMS/day. The plan also offers free Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) for the first 60 days for a validity of 600 days.